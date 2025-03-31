Manchester United are reported to have dispatched scouts to make regular checks on Italy man mountain Lorenzo Lucca – and the low-cost asking price for the Udinese striker could yet tempt Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his cash-savvy fellow board members into making a move ahead of four other targets, a report has claimed.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of new firepower this summer with neither Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund convincing this season. The pair has rustled a meagre 14 goals between them from a collective 83 appearances, with the Dane leading the way with just eight strikes from his 39 appearances for Manchester United so far this season.

However, with Ruben Amorim failing to be convinced by either player, and with the club in desperate need of a new centre forward to bring the manager’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation to life, signing a new No.9 will be United’s most urgent of priorities this summer.

To that end, it was reported earlier this month that Amorim, alongside director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and technical director Jason Wilcox, would pick from a shortlist of four players, with quality quartet Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike all making the cut.

However, reports in Italy now claim the transfer savvy Vivell has thrown a new name into the mix, with interest said to be growing in Udinese striker Lucca.

And according to Tuttmercatoweb, United are strongly considering an offer to bring the 6ft 7in striker giant to Old Trafford after learning of the bargain price-tag on his head.

Per the report, the Italian side have placed a €35m (£29.3m, $37.9m) price tag on the 24-year-old, who has scored 12 times in 31 appearances so far this season – a fee said to be more than tempting for Ratcliffe.

How does the cost of Lucca compare to Man Utd’s other targets?

Vivell has a fine record for unearthing some of the game’s best talents before they became household names, including both Sesko and Erling Haaland. As a result, Ratcliffe is certainly more than prepared to trust his judgement if he decides Lucca is the next big thing and the man to pursue for United.

Capped three times by Italy – two of which came in this month’s Nations League clashes against Germany – Lucca is no doubt a player on the up. And with Napoli and West Ham also on his trail, he is set to become a player in pretty high demand this summer.

And while United are yet to decide if Lucca will be the striker they pursue, the fact that United scouts are reported to be keeping a close watch on him suggests it is something they are strongly considering.

Indeed, the cost to sign the beanpole frontman would certainly free up some additional cash to spend elsewhere should United decide he’s the striker they want to sign.

By contrast, Sporting are ready to let Gyokeres leave for a reduced fee of around €75m (£62.7m, $81m) this summer – that’s some €25m less than the clause currently in his deal.

At the same time, any deal for Osimhen would also cost the same amount, and with Napoli more than willing to show the Nigerian the door after his season on loan with Galatasaray.

Deals for either Sesko or Ekitike, though, could potentially cost more. Per Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht Frankfurt would be keen to demand some €80m (£66.9m) for France Under-21s striker Ekitike after a prolific season in the Bundesliga.

It would also cost a similar fee to sign Sesko, with his release clause fluctuating between €70m to €80m dependent on the 21-year-old Slovenian meeting performance-related targets.

Nonetheless, United have been told they have a significant advantage in the race to sign Ekitike from Frankfurt this summer thanks to a surprising fact about the former PSG hitman, who recently struck a hat-trick for France U21s in a big win against England.

United have also reported to have turned their attention to a new attacking talent who’s been thriving on the wing since his move to a Serie A side in January, according to an Italian reporter.

United’s transfer kitty could well be boosted by the exit of Antony this summer after one manager waxed lyrical about the Brazilian and even suggested he now understands why the player commanded a €100m move.

However, one man that Amorim is desperate to keep is captain Bruno Fernandes. That’s after the boss was understood to have made his feelings clear to the board about the sale of his captain amid claims Real Madrid are willing to shatter the Red Devils’ transfer record to sign him.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Lorenzo Lucca?

By Rob McCarthy

Born in Moncalieri, Italy in the year 2000, Luca started out at Turin local side CBS Scuola Calcio before joining Torino’s academy at the age of eight.

After signing with Vicenza in 2017, he made his professional debut at the age of just 17 in 2018 during a Serie C league game against Sambenedettese.

Stints at Palmero and Pisa followed, with Luca playing a starring role for the latter in Serie B before catching the attention of Ajax.

He joined the Dutch giants on a loan deal with an option to buy in August 2022, becoming the first Italian player to play for Ajax in the process.

After failing to secure a switch to Amsterdam, he moved back to Pisa before another loan move to Udinese the following summer, where he became a regular starter.

A permanent switch followed, and Luca has since taken his game from strength to strength with Le Zebrette, scoring his 10th Serie A goal of the season from the penalty spot against Lecce in February.

However, he sparked controversy by taking the penalty from the team’s captain, Florian Thauvin, without his teammates’ consent. Shortly after, he was substituted in the first half by coach Kosta Runjaic.

On the international stage, Luca made his Italy Under-21 debut in 2021 and was called up to the senior squad in March 2024 only to withdraw through injury.

However, he has since been capped three times, including two appearances in the recent Nations League clashes against Germany.