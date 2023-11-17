Man Utd identify brutal new defensive target to form unexpected partnership after £26m deal

AS Roma and Italy centre-back Gianluca Mancini is a new name on the radar of Manchester United, according to Italian reports.

Man Utd are weighing up what to do with their defence ahead of the transfer windows in 2024. Currently, their options at centre-back include Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

However, there are question marks next to a few of those names for various reasons. With that in mind, Man Utd might want to invest in a long-term certainty for their backline.

A fresh report from IlRomanista.it has revealed they are keeping tabs on Mancini, who is Roma’s vice-captain.

Mancini joined Roma in the same summer they took Chris Smalling from Man Utd (2019), instantly establishing himself as a regular starter alongside the Englishman.

Roma extended Mancini’s contract last summer until 2027, so would demand somewhere between €30m and €35m (£26m to £31m) before letting him leave, the report claims.

Interestingly, IlRomanista.it claims Man Utd’s plan would be to make him their new partner for Varane, despite many other sources believing they are in the market for a successor to the Frenchman, who is now 30 years old and out of contract at the end of next season.

Martinez‘s injury issues and Maguire‘s inconsistency are cited in the latest update as factors that may make the Mancini-Varane combination Man Utd’s preference instead.

That said, Mancini and Varane are both right-footed, so their partnership would not have the same balance as the one between the former Real Madrid man and Martinez.

As for whether Mancini would want the move, the report concludes that he enjoys his current surroundings, but could earn a higher salary in England.

It is claimed that the transfer would be pencilled in for next summer, by which time Mancini will have turned 28 years old, rather than in January.

For clarification, the Il Romanista this report comes from is not affiliated with the (more established) newspaper of the same name, whose website is IlRomanista.eu.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see who else picks up on the rumour and if there is much concrete behind it.

Intriguingly enough, Man Utd were already said to be keeping tabs on Mancini’s progress as far back as 2021. And his progress has been good since then.

Mancini has become Roma leader

During his Roma career, Mancini has made 195 appearances, in which the physical defender – who idolises ex-Italy international Marco Materazzi, the man on the receiving end of that Zinedine Zidane headbutt in 2006 – has picked up an alarming 70 yellow cards.

Mancini has cleaned up his act in recent months, though, and started both the 2022 Europa Conference League final, which Roma won, and the 2023 Europa League final, which they lost on penalties.

This season, the former Atalanta man has started all 16 of Roma’s games between Serie A and the Europa League, wearing the captain’s armband in all but three of them in the absence of regular skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Mancini has also been capped 11 times at international level by Italy and has been drafted into their squad for the current round of Euro 2024 qualifiers as a replacement for the injured Inter stopper Alessandro Bastoni.

Another aspect to Mancini’s game is his ability to play in holding midfield as an emergency measure, but realistically, he has not done so since the autumn of 2019.

It would be in defence, then, that he would be most useful to Man Utd if he was to make the move. But as stated, there is no certainty yet of how concrete the links are.

