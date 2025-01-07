Man Utd identify cheaper left wing-back if ‘more expensive’ pair can’t be signed

Manchester United are eyeing a pair of costly left wing-backs and contact with one player’s camp has opened, though the club have now added a cheaper option to their shortlist too, according to reports.

Multiple areas of Ruben Amorim’s squad will be overhauled in 2025, with the club giving the greenlight to a sweeping squad rebuild.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville recently insisted the wing-back positions must be addressed first and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has consistently reported a new left wing-back WILL be signed this month.

And according to a fresh update from the trusted reporter, a more economical target has been added to United’s shortlist.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Manchester United keep looking at LWBs as they’ve also added Denmark international Patrick Dorgu to their list.

“Dorgu, monitored by Man Utd scouts in the recent months.”

The 20-year-old plays for Serie A side Lecce and Denmark at international level where he’s racked up four caps since debuting in 2024.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti previously told TEAMtalk Lecce value Dorgu around the €40m/£33m mark.

That is not an insignificant sum for Man Utd who must sell well before they buy this month. However, it is a cheaper price point than two other wing-backs Romano confirmed Man Utd would rather sign.

“Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes, higher on the list but more expensive,” added Romano.

Man Utd make contact with Nuno Mendes’ camp

TEAMtalk understand Bournemouth’s Kerkez is valued around the £40m mark. Amid confirmed interest from Liverpool, a bidding war could drive the price up towards £50m.

Kerkez recently signed with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency which TEAMtalk understands is a sure-fire sign he’ll be on the move in the near future. What’s more, Bournemouth are primed to sign Kerkez’s replacement in the form of Paraguayan left-back, Julio Soler.

How much PSG’s Mendes would cost isn’t yet clear, though as Romano stated, it’ll be more than what Lecce command for Dorgu.

A recent report from the i paper claimed talks between PSG and Mendes over a contract extension had broken down. As such, PSG are open to offloading Mendes who only has 18 months remaining on his existing deal.

Amorim managed the 22-year-old during their time at Sporting CP and it was also claimed Mendes was keen to reunite with his former boss at Old Trafford.

And according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on January 6, Man Utd have established contact with Mendes’ camp.

But indicating why Man Utd have refused to put all their eggs in one basket, Plettenberg also noted ‘three other top clubs’ are pursuing Mendes.

Furthermore, the reporter claimed PSG haven’t given up hope of reviving contract talks and convincing the Portuguese defender to thrash out a contract extension.

Latest Man Utd news – Randal Kolo Muani, Leny Yoro

In other news, The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed Man Utd are one of three clubs who’ve positioned themselves to sign PSG striker, Randal Kolo Muani. The others are Tottenham and Juventus.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is available for transfer via the loan route this month and United are long-term admirers of the player.

Indeed, it’s emerged United’s hunt for a new striker in the summer of 2023 was narrowed down to two players – Rasmus Hojlund and Kolo Muani. The Red Devils ultimately went with Hojlund, though now have a chance to land both.

Elsewhere, Amorim and his coaching staff are understood to be ecstatic with the progress Leny Yoro is making at Old Trafford.

Reporting on X, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the 19-year-old summer recruit is already viewed as one of United’s few “untouchables.”

“Ruben Amorim and his staff are very happy with Leny Yoro and his development,” reported Romano.

“Game time being managed now after long injury but club and staff very happy with Leny. He’s among few untouchable players at Man Utd.”