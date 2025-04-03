Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox is reported to have chosen a pool of five players who could replace Bruno Fernandes in the Red Devils side should worrying rumours of a Real Madrid raid come to fruition – though claims the Spanish giants will pay as much as has been suggested have also been dismissed.

The Portuguese star is widely regarded as the greatest signing by Manchester United since the halcyon days of Sir Alex Ferguson, with the £47.5m fee paid to Sporting CP for his services proving every inch the bargain. With 177 goal involvements (95 scored, 82 assists) in his 278 appearances for the Red Devils so far, Fernandes has a contribution every 1.57 times he has taken the field – a phenomenal record for an attacking midfielder.

However, in recent days, speculation has arisen that Real Madrid are eager to prise Fernandes away from Old Trafford to the Bernabeu, amid claims that president Florentino Perez has earmarked the player as his dream heir to the evergreen Luka Modric, who is currently nearing the end of his 13th season with the LaLiga giants.

And while United have quickly hit back at claims they would consider his sale – manager Ruben Amorim making his feelings crystal clear – speculation of Real coming in with a concrete offer are refusing to go away, and with a new report in Spain claiming the rumours are starting to cause concern at Old Trafford.

As a result, it’s now reported that Wilcox, alongside recruitment director Christopher Vivell, has drawn up a shortlist of five potential replacements – three of which currently already operate in the Premier League.

Per Fichajes, United’s wanted list has been whittled down to five names with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard all catching their eye from within the Premier League.

Red Bull Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh and Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig have also been selected as possible targets should Fernandes depart.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Real Madrid sent cold message over Bruno Fernandes as Amorim delivers big Man Utd title vow

Theory emerges over price Real Madrid would pay for Bruno Fernandes

As far as Eze is concerned, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier this week that United’s interest in Eze is genuine and the club were strongly considering an approach for the 10-cap England star this summer.

The report, though, states that while it is United’s priority to build around their captain and not sell him – a fact made clear by recent statements from both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Amorim – it’s stated that Real Madrid’s links to the 30-year-old are beginning to cause more than a little angst at United.

As a result, the report adds that ‘Real Madrid’s growing interest in Fernandes has raised concerns at Old Trafford. Sources close to the club claim that Real Madrid is seriously considering the Portuguese signing, which could lead to a formal offer in the coming months’.

In normal circumstances, United would normally have no issues rejecting such an offer. However, Fichajes claims the ‘situation is particularly relevant’ given ‘United’s financial difficulties’, which could yet leave them with little choice but to cash in to help with their squad rebuilding and if a sizeable offer does arrive.

Despite growing speculation that an offer from Los Blancos is imminent, Spanish journalist Paco Gonzalez has strongly contested suggestions that Perez would spend as much as £90m (€107.5m, $118m) on a 30-year-old.

Speaking to Cope’s Tiempo de Juego, he said: “Today they published in England that Real Madrid wants Bruno Fernandes and has made an offer of £90m. He’s 30 years old, he’s very good.

“Maybe many teams ask for a pass to watch a game, but maybe it’s a scout that Real Madrid has for England or a man going to see someone else.

“But for a 30-year-old guy, Madrid paying 90 million, knowing the calculations Florentino Perez has in his head, that signings have to be paid off and they have to be young, seems impossible to me. If they’re free, I mean, if they arrive for free, yes. If not, well, no way.”

Amorim also insists his captain is going nowhere, stating: “It’s not going to happen!”

Asked why he is so confident the 30-year-old will stick around, he added: “That is the challenge. I want Bruno here.

“We want to win the Premier League again, we want the best players with us.”

Man Utd latest: ‘Unstoppable’ striker performs U-turn; teen star to leave?

Meanwhile, United have suffered a major blow after learning that Viktor Gyokeres has decided not to join United in the summer window despite his promise to Amorim, with a Portuguese report revealing the club that the Sporting CP star would love to move to.

There is better news, elsewhere, though, after it was reported that United have been informed a striker with 31 goal contributions in 31 appearances this season is willing to join even without Champions League football, though forging a deal may require Alejandro Garnacho moving the other way.

In other news, Amorim is reported to have reluctantly advised United to cash in on Kobbie Mainoo this summer as part of a 10-player clearout and amid fears the teenager is unable to physically cope with the demands of playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Clearly Amorim will need to get a more consistent tune out of his United squad next season with the Red Devils still to record successive wins in the Premier League all season.

Now in the wake of their latest defeat – a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground – Rio Ferdinand has criticised three Man Utd players after pulling them up over their mistakes.

How Gibbs-White, Eze compare to Fernandes this season