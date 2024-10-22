Man Utd identify FOUR concrete manager targets as Ten Hag prepares for Jose Mourinho battle

Manchester United continue to search for potential Erik ten Hag replacements and TEAMtalk sources have exclusively revealed four names on their shortlist.

The Red Devils picked up an important three points against Brentford on Saturday and that has improved the atmosphere behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

As we reported two weeks ago, Man Utd’s games against Brentford and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, in the Europa League on Thursday, are crucial in determining Ten Hag’s future. The clash against the Turkish side could be important in terms of Mourinho’s future, too, with the Portuguese coach under pressure following Fenerbahce’s poor start to the campaign.

Man Utd have got off to a good start in those two games by beating the Bees and that has bought Ten Hag some time, but TEAMtalk sources say that club chiefs continue to search for potential successors.

We understand that Massimiliano Allegri has admirers at Old Trafford and the fact that he is currently not in a job makes him an appealing option for the club.

The former Juventus and AC Milan manager believes that the Red Devils current squad is strong and thinks he can turn their form around without any major additions.

Allegri has a typically Italian approach to football, pragmatic and defensively solid. He believes that the Man Utd stars who already have experience in the Serie A – Diogo Dalot, Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee – could adapt effectively to his counter-attacking style of play.

Man Utd target Potter, Terzic and Favre – sources

Allegri isn’t the only manager target on Man Utd’s shortlist, though. We understand that former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter and Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic are also admired by the club.

These three targets are considered the ‘ones to watch’ by TEAMtalk sources in the event that Ten Hag is sacked in the coming weeks.

In addition to the trio, Lucien Favre, who most recently managed INEOS-owned Nice and worked with Terzic for years in Germany, has also been discussed by Man Utd’s decision-makers, although he isn’t their top target.

TEAMtalk sources say that Ten Hag’s future is ‘in his hands’ for now though. If the performances and results are good in the next six games, his position in the dugout should be safe until 2025 at least.

But Man Utd remain attentive to alternatives, with many behind the scenes already convinced that Ten Hag isn’t the man to take the Red Devils back to the top of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are considering bringing in another new centre-back despite signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro over the summer, per reports.

The Red Devils continue to keep tabs on Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite but luring him away from Goodison Park will be very difficult, with the Toffees standing firm on their price tag of over £75m.

According to reports, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, while Chelsea are also interested in him.

Araujo’s contract with the Catalans is set to expire in 2026 and talks over an extension are currently at a standstill, leading to speculation that he could leave in 2025. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but has proved in the past that he can perform at the highest level.

Marcus Rashford’s future at Man Utd is also under the spotlight. As we exclusively revealed on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the England forward.

Sources state that Rashford leaving Old Trafford is not impossible as the January transfer window approaches, although Man Utd will demand a big fee for him.

The Red Devils want to extend Rashford’s contract beyond its current 2027 deadline and their preference would be to keep him. At this stage, it’s unclear what the forward’s stance on leaving the club is.

