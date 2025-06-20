Manchester United have reportedly identified an ideal replacement for Andre Onana if the much-maligned goalkeeper makes an Old Trafford exit this summer.

After not deciding to renew David de Gea’s contract following the 2022/23 season, Man Utd paid Inter Milan £47.2 million (€55m, $63.5m) to sign the Cameroon international in an eye-catching signing.

But fast forward to the present, and many would argue that Onana has flopped at the Red Devils, with the 29-year-old making multiple high-profile mistakes over the past two years.

Since United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham in late May, speculation has mounted that head coach Ruben Amorim does not trust the 6ft 3in stopper and that a new keeper could be in between the sticks next term.

Now, journalist Gianluca di Marzio claims Monaco have ‘enquired’ about Onana and if he leaves in the coming weeks and months, United could move for Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi.

The report adds the Red Devils have made initial contact with the keeper’s agent but not the Italian club – who, according to Tuttomercatoweb (via Sport Witness), value the 24-year-old at around €50m (£42.8m, $57.6m).

The Serie A side are said to be keen on getting as big a fee as possible for their academy product as key players Ademola Lookman and Ederson could very well be sold this summer.

Contrasting seasons for Onana and Carnesecchi

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, no keeper had made more errors leading to goals for Premier League clubs in all competitions than Onana (eight) – as of April this year.

Moreover, Onana set an unwanted record this term as he became the first player to reach three European finals with three different teams – but failed to win a single one of them.

He lost the Europa League final against United while playing for Ajax in 2017, was pipped to the Champions League title by Manchester City in 2023 when he was at Inter, and then was runner-up for the Red Devils against Spurs last month in the Europa League.

Conversely, the 6ft 5in Carnesecchi kept 18 clean sheets in 44 appearances and helped Atalanta qualify for next season’s Champions League.

His stock is on the rise but Onana’s is going in the opposite direction. The former Italy Under-21 international is a wanted man but whether or not he leaves the Italian outfit is up in the air.

