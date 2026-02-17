Man Utd on pole to sign sensational £70m Arsenal target as star reveals Old Trafford dream

Manchester United have overtaken Arsenal in the race to sign Everton magician Iliman Ndiaye, and the 25-year-old has now spoken about playing at Old Trafford.

Ndiaye has had a remarkable rise to the top, spending time at Rising Ballers and Boreham Wood before getting snapped up by Sheffield United in August 2019. He went on to enjoy two phenomenal seasons at Bramall Lane before joining boyhood club Marseille.

But things did not work out for Ndiaye in France, and he returned to England with Everton in a £17million deal in July 2024.

The versatile forward, who can play as a central attacking midfielder or as a winger, has established himself as Everton’s most exciting player. He excels at taking on players in one-v-one situations and is developing into an elite finisher.

He has managed five goals and two assists in 20 Premier League games this season, and his dazzling form has caught the attention of top Premier League sides. Man Utd are rivalling the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to land the electric playmaker.

United have now received a boost in their transfer hunt, as Ndiaye has revealed his boyhood dream of playing at Old Trafford.

In an interview with FotMob, Ndiaye was asked about his favourite stadium he’s played in. He replied: “Old Trafford. The atmosphere, the size… growing up, this was the stadium you wanna play in.”

Not only is Ndiaye eyeing a blockbuster move to the Theatre of Dreams, United are growing in confidence about a possible deal.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on February 11 that United are frontrunners to sign the France-born Senegal international, ahead of Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea.

Sources have confirmed to Fletcher that Everton will demand at least £70million (€80m / $95m) to sell their prized asset.

Man Utd winning Arsenal transfer ‘battle’

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones first revealed United’s interest in Ndiaye on January 27.

Arsenal are ‘ready to battle’ United for the signing, but it is the Red Devils who are leading the charge.

Some reports have tipped INEOS to greenlight Marcus Rashford’s return this summer now that former head coach Ruben Amorim has departed.

However, our sources state that United have no intention of reuniting with the Barcelona loanee, as they are instead focusing on a stunning new attacking signing – with Ndiaye emerging as a primary target.

