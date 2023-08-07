Man Utd immediately reject £30m bid but Prem rivals nearing breakthrough for other asset

Fabrizio Romano has reported West Ham have seen their bid worth £30million for Scott McTominay rejected, but ‘negotiations’ for another man are ongoing.

McTominay’s time at United could be coming to an end this summer. The 26-year-old has spent his entire professional career with them – having never even been out on loan – but has never nailed down a starting spot.

His most Premier League appearances in one campaign were 32, in the 2020/21 season, with quite a few coming from the bench. The following season, the amount of league appearances dropped to 30, sliding down further last season, to 24.

That coincided with the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who quickly became the favoured partnership in the middle of the park.

That Mason Mount has joined the club for £55million this summer suggests opportunities will remain scarce, with the ex-Chelsea man likely jumping ahead of McTominay in the pecking order.

It’s seemingly been identified by West Ham that he might be better served moving away, as they’ve been courting him throughout the summer transfer window.

It was reported their opening bid was turned down, as it didn’t meet United’s £40million valuation.

Since then, the Hammers have reportedly lodged a combined bid of £60million for McTominay and Harry Maguire, another man they’ve made multiple attempts to sign.

Man Utd immediately reject latest McTominay bid

However, that’s been immediately rejected, as per transfer insider Romano.

United value Maguire at £30million and McTominay at £40million. As such, while the £60million bid was the right price for them to get the defender, they’ll have to go back to the drawing board for his teammate.

Perhaps West Ham felt the Red Devils would allow them to sign the pair for that sum as they’d ensure they were getting a fee for both men at once. However, that’s clearly not the case.

David Moyes’ side will have to carefully consider whether or not they go back in again for McTominay.

In any case, there has been one positive to come out of the situation.

West Ham nearing breakthrough in Maguire deal

Romano states negotiations for Maguire ‘remain ongoing’. While it’s unclear the exact formula, that suggests United have treated the bid as two separate ones, rather than one overall bid for both men.

He adds that the negotiations between West Ham and United are ‘not at advanced stages yet’. However, it’s a positive that they haven’t immediately shut the bid down.

If they weren’t happy to consider it, they’d have rejected it straight away, as they have with McTominay.

The Hammers will have hope that they’ll finally be able to get the transfer over the line, after multiple efforts at signing Maguire this summer have failed.

