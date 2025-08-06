RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is closing on a move to Manchester United

Manchester United have raised their offer for Benjamin Sesko after RB Leipzig ‘accepted’ Newcastle’s superior bid, and multiple sources have weighed in on how the situation will play out.

Sesko has made it crystal clear he wishes to sign for Man Utd and not Newcastle. Reporting on X on Wednesday morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed a full agreement on personal terms has been sealed.

“Benjamin Sesko has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms,” wrote Romano. “Contract until June 2030.”

However, Sesko’s club, RB Leipzig, must also be negotiated with.

Newcastle’s second offer for the Slovenian striker was worth €80m plus €10m in add-ons. Man Utd, meanwhile, tabled an opening bid worth €75m plus €10m in add-ons.

To ensure Leipzig took their bid seriously, Man Utd made the first €5m of the €10m total in add-ons easily achievable.

But with Leipzig determined to extract maximum value, Man Utd have been informed they must raise the stakes.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, that’s exactly what the Red Devils have done.

Also reporting on X, Plettenberg stated: “Manchester United have improved their offer and are currently proposing around €80 million as a fixed fee plus add-ons (previously €75+10).

“However, there is still no agreement with RB Leipzig. Marcel Schafer has not accepted the current offer as of this morning at 9:49am German time and further improvements are demanded.”

While Man Utd seemingly still have work to do on the club-to-club end, the expectation across the industry is they will win the race.

Reporter Ben Jacobs declared Man Utd are “advancing on reaching an agreement with Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko.”

That came after David Ornstein stated Man Utd are “closing in on [a] deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.”

