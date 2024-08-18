Man Utd in ‘advanced talks’ for winger transfer as Dan Ashworth plots hijack of Brighton deal

Man Utd have bid for Ferdi Kadioglou as they look to sell Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ to sell a promising young winger while they are reportedly trying to hijack a Brighton transfer in a shock move.

The Red Devils kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday, but Erik ten Hag is still keen to bolster his squad.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is also working on outgoings, with the likes of Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen all available for the right price.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have deemed Facundo Pellistri surplus to requirements and they are in ‘advanced talks’ over his sale.

“Panathinaikos in advanced talks with Man United to sign Facundo Pellistri on permanent transfer,” Romano posted on X.

“Not finalised yet but negotiations are ongoing as Pellistri could leave #MUFC in the next days.”

Pellistri joined Man Utd from Uruguayan side Penarol in 2020 but has never lived up to his potential at Old Trafford.

After failing to nail down a spot in the first team, the 22-year-old was loaned out to Granada for the second half of last season.

Pellistri made 15 appearances for the Spanish club and scored two goals. He now looks set to make a permanent move to Greek side Panathinaikos in the coming days.

Man Utd send ‘bid’ for Brighton target

Romano hasn’t revealed how much Panathinaikos will pay to sign Pellistri but they will look to use the funds to bring in new faces before the window slams shut.

As previously reported, Ten Hag is keen to bring in a new left-back after duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered with injuries last season.

New signing Noussair Mazraoui can play as a left-back IF required, as can Diogo Dalot, but they are naturally right-backs.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu this summer and he could still be an option according to outlets in Turkey.

Brighton are considered favourites to sign Kadioglu and as reported by Romano, he has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Seagulls.

However, Takvim claim that Man Utd have ‘sent a bid’ for the 24-year-old left-back this week but Brighton are still the favourites at this stage.

It’s suggested that Brighton’s offer is ‘more attractive’ and Jose Mourinho’s side are likely to accept it, with Kadioglu’s future to be decided ‘soon.’

Man Utd will have to look elsewhere for a new left-back unless they increase their bid, so it will be interesting to see how this story progresses.

