Man Utd in ‘CIVIL WAR’ over Carrick replacement as serious Wilcox and Vivell ‘tensions’ emerge

Manchester United’s boardroom is reportedly hugely divided over the future of Michael Carrick, with two of the club’s most high-ranking chiefs at odds with each other, per reports.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, taking their winless run to seven games across all competitions.

Man Utd currently sit 13th and 20th in the Premier League and Champions League tables, respectively, and pressure on Carrick is at an all-time high.

The situation wasn’t helped by Bruno Fernandes’ controversial comments following the Como defeat, where he appears to criticise Carrick’s tactics. Despite this, the Portuguese is not expected to face any punishment.

According to The Mail, there are ‘growing tensions’ between Man Utd’s director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, in what they describe as a ‘civil war’.

While Man Utd are not planning to sack Carrick before they play Bournemouth on Sunday, they are already looking seriously at potential replacements. That is where the so-called ‘tensions’ lie.

The report claims Vivell is ‘pushing hard’ for Julian Nagelsmann to be the leading candidate, with the 39-year-old out of work following a disastrous World Cup in charge of Germany.

But they add that Wilcox, who is ‘Vivell’s boss in the chain of command,’ prefers a Premier League proven manager, with Eddie Howe, Fabian Hurzeler, Unai Emery and Antonio Conte, who have all come up on a shortlist, a tick in that category.

Wilcox pushing for Premier League proven managers

Other reports earlier today revealed that Hurzeler has no intention of leaving high-flying Brighton for Man Utd, despite the admiration from Wilcox being very real.

We also revealed in an exclusive update that while Emery is a manager with serious admiration at Old Trafford, luring him from Villa mid-season will be incredibly difficult.

However, we revealed earlier this week that the prospect of taking charge of Man Utd does hold genuine appeal for Eddie Howe, who is ready to return to management.

As for Conte, he has already hinted of a return to the Premier League, and a report from La Repubblica has claimed that Man Utd have already held talks with him.

The report outlines Conte’s ‘specific conditions’ to replace Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout. He supposedly wants ‘carte blanche on the transfer market’, which essentially means complete freedom to sign the players he wants.

‘He wants to influence the team’s construction, identify players who are key to his game, and have trusted collaborators at his side,’ La Repubblica write.

United chiefs are said to be ‘evaluating’ Conte’s requests, weighing up whether to turn the ‘dialogue’ between the two parties into ‘concrete negotiations’.

Major changes are required at Man Utd – and quickly

The Mail’s report goes on to add that some sources close to Man Utd believe the club need to act decisively, with wholesale changes required that go beyond Carrick’s future.

“It needs to start at the top,” one source reportedly close to ‘a first team player’ said.

‘Recruitment guys, manager, the lot need to go.’

Another source reportedly said: ‘This needs a strong board to make hard decisions fast. They’ve already wasted too much time.’

Finally, they add that Man Utd have stressed that ‘Vivell and Wilcox maintain a healthy relationship even in such trying circumstances, but many close to the dressing room are telling a different story.’

READ MORE – Erik ten Hag pivotal to Man Utd hopes of signing Dutch sensation as Man City battle brews – Exclusive