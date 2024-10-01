Man Utd in dreamland with £60m bid prepared after Mason Greenwood transfer given priority

Mason Greenwood could be on the move after just one season in Marseille

Manchester United could receive a significant second windfall thanks to Mason Greenwood after a report claimed a European giant are already preparing to bid £60m for the Marseille ace.

Marseille paid a package worth €31.6m (£26.3m / $35.2m) to sign Greenwood from Man Utd over the summer. Given his status as a homegrown player, the proceeds from that sale were logged as ‘pure profit’ on United’s books.

However, the Red Devils also inserted a hefty sell-on clause into the agreement, with Sky Sports claiming it’s worth between 40-50 percent.

Greenwood has dazzled in Ligue 1 thus far, bagging five goals in his first six matches for Roberto De Zerbi’s side. According to a fresh update from the Sun, Greenwood has already done enough to convince Barcelona to splash the cash next summer.

It’s claimed Barcelona – who already know Greenwood can make the grade in LaLiga through his impressive loan spell at Getafe last term – are ready to bid as much as £60m. The report’s headline read: ‘Barcelona ready to make stunning £60m Mason Greenwood bid.’

Barcelona scouts have reportedly watched Greenwood closely in four of his six matches for Marseille thus far. Furthermore, they’re understood to have made the left-footer ‘one of their priorities for the summer.’

Barca might not have a deal all their own way, however, with Marseille’s French rival PSG also taking a keen interest in the player. A bidding war that drives up the price would only serve to benefit Man Utd who would be in line to receive between 40-50 percent of the sale price.

Man Utd won’t activate Mason Greenwood buy-back clause

The Sun’s reporting backs up claims in late-September made by HITC journalist, Graeme Bailey.

Bailey listed Barcelona and PSG as being among Greenwood’s admirers, though also claimed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have both shown interest too.

Man Utd did insert a buy-back clause into their agreement with Marseille, meaning the Red Devils have the option to bring Greenwood back to Old Trafford if they wish.

However, Bailey claimed Man Utd have ‘no plans’ to reunite with Greenwood, thus leaving the door ajar to the European sides.

One return Greenwood could make is to the international arena, though not with England.

Greenwood began exploring switching his allegiance to Jamaica in August and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on September 16 that the forward had agreed to make that switch.

Fernandes, De Ligt savaged / Ten Hag sack update

In other news, Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has insisted a change is needed regarding Bruno Fernandes.

The French World Cup winner tore into the United captain’s ability to influence big games as well as his leadership capabilities.

Another Man Utd star – Matthijs de Ligt – has also come under fire from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher for the part he played in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands that despite Man Utd backing Erik ten Hag for at least the next two games, the Dutchman is highly unlikely to make it to the end of the season with his job intact.

Sources have also told us current assistant coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would be lined up to take charge in an interim capacity if the axe is swung.