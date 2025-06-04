Manchester United are on course to turn a transfer disaster into an unlikely transfer masterclass, according to a report.

Man Utd will make Matheus Cunha their first major signing of the summer. The £62.5m United are paying will be sent to Wolves in three separate instalments. Offsetting the payments has ensured the Red Devils can ramp up their pursuit of signing number two – Bryan Mbeumo.

However, incomings beyond those two attackers will hinge on player sales given United’s relatively small budget entering the window. Thankfully for United, there are no shortage of high profile stars they are willing to offload, not least Jadon Sancho.

The winger had looked on course to join Chelsea in a permanent deal after the conditional obligation to buy in his loan agreement was triggered.

However, Chelsea reserved the right to back out of the deal and after failing to agree personal terms on a reduced salary, the Blues pulled the plug.

Doing so has netted Man Utd a £5m ‘penalty fee’, though it means Sancho will return on June 30 and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the winger does NOT have a future back at Old Trafford.

As such, United must find a new buyer for their £73m signing and given he pockets roughly £300,000-a-week and wouldn’t accept a substantial pay-cut to join Chelsea, the list of clubs who can strike a deal is perilously short.

TEAMtalk has been informed Aston Villa, Napoli and AC Milan are all showing some level of interest.

However, none of that trio will come close to matching Sancho’s salary demands, meaning another loan with partial salary coverage might be the best United can hope for.

Such an outcome would do virtually nothing to aid Ruben Amorim and his attempts to rebuild Man Utd’s squad right here and now.

But according to a fresh update from The Mirror, the Saudi Pro League could come to Man Utd’s rescue.

Paying colossal wages is not an issue for Saudi sides and especially the PIF-backed clubs. Per the report, three such sides – Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al Nassr – are ‘all interested’ in signing Sancho.

Furthermore, it was stated United believe they can convince at least one of the Saudi trio to stump up £25m – the amount Chelsea would have paid if signing Sancho outright – for the transfer fee.

That means Man Utd could not only collect the £25m they’d anticipated, but also add the £5m penalty payment from Chelsea to their transfer kitty too.

Of course, this ideal outcome for Man Utd hinges on Sancho agreeing to move to Saudi Arabia.

Yet more good news followed in the report, with The Mirror concluding: ‘Sancho has links to high-profile figures in the Saudi Pro-League which could help broker a deal.’

