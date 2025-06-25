Two separate sources have confirmed Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to field an entirely new forward line next season. A lack of goals and end product has been identified as United’s biggest issue and all of the club’s early transfer business centres on bringing in a glut of talented new forwards.

Matheus Cunha has been banked and Man Utd hope to sign a new starting striker after closing a deal for Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old is valued around the £70m mark, but Brentford are willing to do business for a deal similar to the one that took Cunha to Old Trafford. The Brazilian cost £62.5m when signed from Wolves.

TEAMtalk understands United have verbally agreed personal terms with Mbeumo and per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook and reporter Ben Jacobs, United are closing in on a club-to-club agreement with the Bees.

Man Utd recently raised the stakes when tabling a new and improved bid worth in excess of £60m.

According to Crook and Jacobs, United believe a ‘full agreement’ is in sight, with the two clubs now ironing out the add-ons aspect of the deal.

“Manchester United are getting closer to signing Bryan Mbeumo,” stated Jacobs on X.

“United want to confirm Mbeumo before returning for pre-season on July 7.

“Second offer of £60m+ not far off Brentford’s expectations, with add-ons being discussed.”

Also reporting on X, Crook added: “Told Man Utd are edging closer to a full agreement with Brentford FC for Bryan Mbeumo.

“Talks are progressing positively on a package worth in excess of £60m after news of second bid exclusively broken on Monday night.”

Mbeumo only wants to sign for Man Utd despite confirmed interest from Tottenham and the forward’s former manager, Thomas Frank.

