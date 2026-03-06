Man Utd in dreamland as Fabrizio Romano confirms DOUBLE DEAL practically done

Manchester United believe two hugely important transfers can now be taken to the bank, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd plan to spend heavily in the summer, with one and more probably two new central midfielders on the shopping list.

The three primary targets – Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson – will all cost premium fees. What’s more, a new left winger will be sought too, as will a striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko if Joshua Zirkzee moves on.

As such, Man Utd will hope to secure Champions League qualification not only to ensure they’re playing in Europe’s top competition, but to bank the extra funding participation in that tournament provides.

Another route to stuffing the coffers ahead of a mammoth spend is player sales, and per transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, two money-spinning exits are practically done deals.

Romano confirmed that barring any unforeseen late hitches, Rasmus Hojlund will be sold to Napoli and Marcus Rashford will join Barcelona outright.

Both players are currently on loan at those respective clubs, and Man Utd fully believe their permanent exits will be finalised.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Basically Man Utd count on €80m income from these two players. For Hojlund, Napoli already paid a €6m loan fee, and they’re fully expected to pay €44m in their option to buy.

“Napoli are very happy with Hojlund and he’s very happy with Napoli. The expectation is for Hojlund and Napoli to continue together.”

On Rashford, he added: “And then €30m for Marcus Rashford, because in the end, Man Utd believe Barcelona will be able to make the deal permanent for Rashford.

“They’re still talking club-to-club and it’ll take some time financially for Barcelona to progress in an official and concrete way, but with the agents of Rashford there is already an agreement [on personal terms].”

The Rashford sale will be extra lucrative for Man Utd given his status as a homegrown players. The proceeds from those types of sales are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

What’s more, it’s already been confirmed Casemiro is departing via free agency, meaning Man Utd will get the Brazilian’s club-leading £350,000-a-week wages off the books too.

Bruno Fernandes will therefore become United’s top earner on around £300,000-a-week, and according to The Mirror, Man Utd plan to offer him a new and improved deal that’ll take the Portuguese up to £400,000-a-week.

