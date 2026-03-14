A major Manchester United move will cross the line irrespective of whether a condition attached to the deal is achieved or not.

Man Utd intend to splash the cash at season’s end, with the bulk of the money going towards new midfielders. However, additions will also be explored at centre-back, left-back and left wing. If the increasingly unhappy Joshua Zirkzee takes flight, a new striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko will be on the cards.

To ensure Man Utd can tick off every item on their shopping list, a handful of lucrative exits to top up the war chest are required.

Casemiro is leaving via free agency, and while his exit won’t generate a fee, it will remove his club-leading £350,000-a-week wages off the books.

Man Utd fully expect Barcelona to sign Marcus Rashford outright to the tune of €30m. And according to Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, the Serie A side will sign Rasmus Hojlund to a permanent deal too.

Hojlund’s season-long loan netted Man Utd a €6m loan fee. The terms in the agreement stipulate the move will be made permanent if Napoli qualify for next season’s Champions League. Napoli currently sit third in the table, five points ahead of fifth-placed Roma.

But according to Manna, Napoli will sign Hojlund irrespective of whether they meet that target, meaning United are set to bank a further €44m through the Dane’s sale.

“There are no doubts,” declared Manna when speaking on Napoli bringing Hojlund back.

“Rasmus Hojlund will stay here. We have an obligation to buy from Man Utd, if Napoli qualify for Champions League, but he is in our plans despite this condition.”

Taking to YouTube, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Napoli will pay €44m even if their conditional obligation to buy isn’t triggered.

It is not a case of Napoli attempting to twist Man Utd’s arm and negotiating a lower price if the clause isn’t activated.

In total, Man Utd will generate a sizeable €50m / £43.4m fee from the departure of a striker who in truth, looked out of his depth in England.

Assuming his Man Utd career is now over, he leaves Old Trafford with a record of 26 goals and six assists in 95 appearances.

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