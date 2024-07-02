Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt is set to become the first Dan Ashworth signing at Manchester United

Dan Ashworth is to kick-off a new era at Manchester United by swooping to sign Matthijs De Ligt with the player’s feelings over a move now coming to light and with a journalist revealing all on the exact fee Bayern Munich are likely to receive.

With British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying a 27.7% stake in Manchester United back in February, he quickly set about assembling a crack team of specialists aimed at helping restore their fortunes on and off the field. And while he managed to get Jason Wilcox (technical director) and Jean-Claude Blanc (director) in place pretty quickly, it has been a more complex operation agreeing a fee with Newcastle for sporting director Ashworth.

After months of talks, a breakthrough was finally reached on Monday allowing the much-respected 53-year-old to begin work immediately.

His mission will be to identify, sign and negotiate the best prices possible for a string of top players whom can help push the club back into the higher echelons of the English and European game.

Indeed, Ratcliffe and Co believe the club ideally needs four stellar signings to elevate their squad, with a new defender, a central midfielder, a striker and a right-winger all on their radar this summer.

With a new centre-half top of that wishlist, Ashworth has wasted little time in putting the wheels in motion for signing number one with TEAMtalk reporting on Monday that negotiations were already underway for De Ligt, with the Red Devils ready to offer the Netherlands international a five-year deal to tempt him to quit Bayern Munich this summer.

Man Utd transfers: De Ligt stance on move made clear

A move to Old Trafford would see De Ligt reunite with Erik ten Hag, with the United boss playing a major role in the now 24-year-old’s breakthrough in the game in the 70 matches he selected him for at Ajax.

Since then, something of a nomadic career has followed with big-money transfers to first Juventus and then Bayern Munich really seeing him fail to recapture the early form he had shown at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Neither move has really worked out and while at Bayern, De Ligt has made 73 appearances over his two seasons with the German giants. However, only 16 starts came his way in the Bundesliga, with the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and, more latterly, former Tottenham man Eric Dier forcing De Ligt into something of a peripheral role.

Now with United sniffing around his signing and having been in contact with his representatives to offer a five-year deal, TEAMtalk understands that the defender is now willing to make the move to Manchester United in an effort to get his stuttering career back on track.

The 45-times capped Netherlands international is yet to comment on United’s interest in him, but addressing his future before Euro 2024 got underway, De Ligt admitted: “‘I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it.

“We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team. That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation. For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens.”

However, as soon as their interest in the competition ends, there is a good chance that full focus will be placed on his future and in completing the move.

The Netherlands face Romania on Tuesday in their Round-of-16 tie and could then face Austria or Turkey for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday if they prevail.

Man Utd fee for De Ligt revealed

The good news gets better for United too, with Bayern’s price point for the transfer falling within United’s budget.

The Red Devils saw a £43m offer (with add-ons) rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite earlier this summer and while the 21-year-old remains a player of interest, it seems a deal appears unlikely unless the Toffees – now under no financial pressure to sell – reduce their minimum £70m asking price for the player.

That has led United to look at a number of other options, including Jean-Clair Todibo, though with that move blocked by UEFA over co-ownership rules, it seems the Red Devils will make a breakthrough over De Ligt.

That’s because Bayern Munich are understood to be seeking a fee of €60m (£51m) for the defender, with United’s top budget seemingly around the £50m mark. As a result, it won’t be difficult for them to reach an agreement on a price and with a deal now thundering towards completion.

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to Givemesport, has confirmed that as the likely fee United will need and feels his signing will be a real coup for Ashworth.

“The remarkable thing about the De Ligt deal is that it can fit into United’s budget for that centre-back position and really elevate the squad,” Jones began.

“He might even prove to be better than the original names they wanted for next season because of the level of experience he has as a player and also with Ten Hag.

“Since the end of the season it’s been pretty clear they do not want to spend more than £50m on that position and since Branthwaite negotiations became difficult and potential deals for Leny Yoro and Jean-Clair Todibo became complicated, they have needed a breakthrough for one of the back-up targets.

“De Ligt is looking a great deal because he’s cheaper than he was two years ago and already familiar with the manager. Bayern are so open to him leaving that United even thought about the potential of an initial loan with the deal to become permanent in a year.

“I was told it was not likely that would work out but that they felt it was worth a try. However they get him in the end, this would feel like a significant signing that leads them in the right direction.”