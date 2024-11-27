Manchester United have received a significant transfer boost after a strong report claimed Viktor Gyokeres has made it clear that he will shun Arsenal and Chelsea in favour of joining the Red Devils if he leaves Sporting Lisbon and with the Portuguese champions making clear when the striker can move and for how much.

The Sweden striker has transformed himself into one of the game’s elite marksman during his time in the Portuguese capital, rifling home a stunning 67 goals in 69 appearances since a bargain €20m (£16.6m, $21m) move from Coventry in summer 2023. That form has seen him linked with a string of the world’s biggest clubs with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid both among his admirers.

But the strongest interest in Gyokeres has come from the Premier League and while Arsenal and Chelsea both considered moves for him over the summer, it is Manchester United who have been strongly touted as contenders for his signature of late.

Those links have solidified over the past few weeks after the appointment by United of Ruben Amorim as their new manager and with claims gathering pace that a reunion at Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Now their prospects of his blockbuster signing have swelled significantly thanks to a claim in The Sun which states the striker now ‘has his heart set’ on a move to Old Trafford only.

Under the headline ‘All in’, they claim Gyokeres sees a reunion with Amorim as the best way to enhance his career – and is prepared to shun both Arsenal and Chelsea, two clubs higher up the table and currently boasting a better chance of success – to move to Old Trafford.

The article claims that while a January move does not look possible, with Gyokeres intent on seeing out the season with their Primeira Liga champions, a summer move is on the cards.

And while Gyokeres’ exit clause is set at €100m (£83.5m, $105.2m) Sporting are willing to accept a reduced fee in the region of €80m (£66.8m, $84.1m) for his transfer at the season’s end.

Why Sporting will have no choice to sell Gyokeres and what Amorim has said

It is our understanding that Amorim is also very keen to reunite with the striker, having discussed the player with both Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth as his appointment as United’s sixth permanent manager, post-Sir Alex Ferguson, was ironed out.

And while Amorim’s priority in the January window will be in the recruitment of a new left-back, the potential capture of Gyokeres will be high on the agenda come the summer months.

Amorim has recently cooled claims that a reunion could be on the cards in Manchester, with the new United boss insisting he will not wreck his relationship with Sporting by signing their best players in January.

“If I start joking about this Gyokeres situation I’ll get in trouble,” Amorim told Portuguese outlet A Bola shortly before the 39-year-old departed from the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

“This is my city, this is my country, so I’ll respect it. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season and then his life will probably go somewhere else.”

Sporting president Frederico Vandaras also admits the chances of a summer departure are possible.

“I can’t promise anything. If a club arrives and pays the release clause, if he (Gyokeres) wants to go, he will go,” Varandas said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. “But I do not think this will happen in January.”

Former Premier League star Jose Fonte, now starring in the Primeira Liga for Casa Pia, claims Portuguese sides can’t keep their top stars, admitting they are unable to compete with Premier League sides’ wealth.

“Portuguese clubs have got no option but to sell for the right price. We need to sell. Portuguese clubs have to sell one or two players every season,” Fonte is quoted as telling the Daily Mirror.

Fonte, now 40 and still going strong with Primeira Liga side Casa Pia, added: “We don’t have the same TV rights as the Premier League so we can’t hold on to players. It would be lovely to see Portugal with a little bit more capacity to hold on to their talent, of course.

“That’s what people in the various federations are trying to do. Sporting will listen and they will probably have to sell Viktor Gyokeres because Portuguese clubs have to raise big money every year.”

Meanwhile, United are being linked with an extraordinary move to bring Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Old Trafford in 2025.

Reports in Italy claim the Red Devils have already been in contact with his agent and have made it clear they are willing to offer both a giant salary package that both blows Napoli out of the water and secures the player a mammoth payday. The cost of the 23-year-old’s signing has also been revealed.

Before that, Amorim hopes to secure the first signing of his era early in the January window, with Fabrizio Romano both revealing his priority arrival and with INEOS’s dream capture also named.

Elsewhere, United could soon find a new home for the struggling Joshua Zirkzee, with Juventus reported to have initiated contact over a deal, while a second report has assessed the likelihood of his replacement coming from PSG.

IN FOCUS: How Gyokeres thrived under Amorim

Gyokeres’ stats under Amorim for Sporting

They only worked together for 16 months, but it was a transformative collaboration between Amorim and Gyokeres in Lisbon.

Gyokeres was already a prominent Championship-level striker with Coventry. It was obvious he was too good for the second tier – but it turns out he’s even better than people thought back then.

Gyokeres scored 66 goals from 68 games under Amorim’s guidance. It means Amorim is the coach he has scored the most goals for in his career, surpassing Mark Robins.

Gyokeres had scored as many goals under Amorim as his former Coventry boss (43) by the end of his debut season in Lisbon.

Those 43 goals under Robins came over 116 appearances, which emphasises the astonishing rate Gyokeres has scored under Amorim.

Not to mention he has also made more assists under Amorim (23) than any other coach (Robins again being the runner-up with 17).

Amorim certainly unlocked Gyokeres’ potential to reach the next level on the European stage and the striker can only hope to continue in a similar vein under a different coach – unless they do reunite one day.