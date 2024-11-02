Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala could become the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United

Manchester United have ‘opened talks’ with Bayern Munich over a deal to bring Jamal Musiala to Old Trafford in what would be a stunning first signing of the Ruben Amorim era, an explosive report in the Spanish media has claimed.

The attacking midfielder is regarded as one of the game’s outstanding young talents, having moved to Bavaria from Chelsea at the age of 17 back in the summer of 2019 – a move that has paid very rich dividends. Since then, Musiala has gone on to become a regular for Bayern Munich and Germany, scoring 50 goals and adding 35 assists from 174 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

With his deal due to expire in the summer of 2026, Bayern are desperately trying to negotiate an extension with their talismanic young star – a scenario that has some of Europe’s biggest sides keeping a close eye on developments. Among them are Manchester City, who are scouring the global market for an heir to Kevin De Bruyne as their influential Belgian talent nears the end of his deal at the Etihad.

However, according to Fijaches, it is their rivals United who have made the first move to snatch Musiala, with their report claiming the Red Devils are already in talks over a deal for the 21-year-old with the aim of delivering him as a ‘bombshell’ first signing of the Amorim era.

And while they acknowledge that competition for Musiala is likely to be tough, there is a feeling that Bayern could be forced to consider his exit in the winter window if a new contract is not agreed in the coming weeks.

But amid a claim that Amorim has already said yes to his potential arrival if a deal can be agreed, it’s reported that the capture of the 21-year-old could spell bad news for Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future at Old Trafford with the Portuguese playmaker seen as the player most under threat by Musiala’s arrival.

Could Man Utd really beat Man City to Musiala signing?

The report claims Amorim feels he needs a statement signing at United to help propel them back up the league and get them regularly challenging the likes of City, Arsenal and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

And while the report from Spain admits United face a tough battle in securing a deal for Musiala, TEAMtalk understands that it is indeed City who are the Premier League side most likely to secure his signing were he to leave Bayern.

They have scouted the Bayern No.42 on numerous occasions already this season and he is very much in the club’s thinking with regards a long-term heir to De Bruyne.

However, City do have other options in mind too and we understand the Cityzens’ top target would instead be Florian Wirtz – himself ironically linked with a move to Bayern as a replacement for Musiala – were the Belgian to depart.

Deals for either player are likely to cost over £75m (€89.1m, $97m) and potentially as much as £84.2m (€100m, $108.9m).

Sources have told us Bayern could even demand as much as £150m (€180m / €197m) for the star in January in an effort to dissuade his suitors from a mid-season steal.

Furthermore, Bayern themselves remain fully focused on nailing their star man down to a new deal and that remains their primary focus heading towards the January window.

“There are always talks. We want to extend his contract,” Bayern chief Christoph Freund said last month.

“We want Jamal to stay with us long-term and help shape an era.

“Hopefully the talks will have a positive end! But there’s no time pressure.”

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is also wowed by the 21-year-old, tipping him to become a future Ballon d’Or contender.

“Jamal should just carry on in the same way and not change anything. We’re delighted to have him,” the Belgian told a press conference ahead of Bayern’s trip to Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga last month.

“He can become one of the three or four best players in the world.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Gyokeres discusses Amorim reunion / bold Vini Jnr links

Certainly, new signings will come at Old Trafford, though, especially if Amorim reverts to his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford.

If that is to be pulled off to any level of success, it’s little wonder the new United boss has already been linked with a plethora of the Sporting players he is leaving behind.

And while Amorim has himself insisted he will not raid the Primeira Liga champions in the winter window, the possibility of future raids on the side cannot be ruled out.

However, one of those Viktor Gyokeres has quickly dismissed speculation that he could follow his manager to Old Trafford, making clear his intentions on a possible move.

The Swede, though, is not the only Sporting star linked with Old Trafford, with reports on Friday suggesting Amorim also wants to bring Ousmane Diomande with him, with the Ivorian seen as a key ingredient in bringing his 3-4-3 formation to reality.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk, however, that three other Sporting CP stars also came up in those initial conversations between Amorin, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Elsewhere, if you felt the links to Musiala were ambitious, another report has also listed United as one of three candidates to sign Vinicius Junior following an update on his future with Real Madrid.

