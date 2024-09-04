Man Utd ‘in talks’ with Galatasaray for stunning loan exit of mega-money star pushed out by new signing

Reports in Turkey state Manchester United and Galatasaray are ‘in talks’ over a loan move for Casemiro, while reports in England have offered their view on the deal that would mirror Victor Osimhen’s.

Osimhen looked to have been stranded at Napoli after proposed moves to both Chelsea and Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli fell through.

The Nigerian frontman could not come to an agreement on personal terms with the Blues. Elsewhere, Al Ahli were negotiating for Ivan Toney at the same time as holding talks for Osimhen and the Saudi side ultimately went with Toney.

That left Osimhen kicking his heels in Naples and Napoli remained insistent he was not part of their project.

Indeed, the club did not name Osimhen in their 25-man squad for the Serie A season and also gave his No 9 shirt to new recruit Romelu Lukaku.

However, while the English and Saudi deadlines had passed, a handful of country’s windows remained open, such as in Turkey.

The Turkish window does not close until September 13 and Super Lig champions Galatasaray swooped in to secure an almighty coup.

Osimhen will spend the 2024/25 season loaned to Galatasaray who are covering his giant €210,000 weekly wages in full.

The finer details of Osimhen’s move – including a break clause and which English teams can trigger it – can be found here.

But according to the latest out of Turkey, Galatasaray have another high-profile loan raid in mind.

Galatasaray and Man Utd ‘in talks’ for Casemiro loan

Taking to X, journalist Ali Naci Kucuk claimed club-to-club talks with Man Utd over the loan signing of Casemiro have opened.

“Galatasaray also wants to strengthen its midfield line,” reported Kucuk. “Initiatives continue for [Weston] McKennie, who plays for Juventus.

“Casemiro is among the players contacted for the midfield line. Galatasaray is in talks with Manchester United to loan Casemiro for one year.”

Casemiro endured a torrid outing in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday in which the 32-year-old was at fault for both of Luis Diaz’s goals.

What’s more, the arrival of Manuel Ugarte – who has been heralded as Man Utd’s saviour by one pundit – is about to shove Casemiro from the starting eleven to the bench.

But per Kucuk, the ramifications could extend even further, with Casemiro reportedly now a genuine candidate to leave Man Utd over the next nine days.

The Brazilian is Man Utd’s highest earning player on £350,000-a-week, though has not come close to justifying that lofty salary over the last 13 months.

Nonetheless, a loan exit would come as a surprise through the simple fact Man Utd would be unable to sign a replacement given the English window has closed.

Of course, they could explore the free agent market if necessary and long-time Man Utd target, Adrien Rabiot, is still without a club.

News of Man Utd and Galatasaray holding talks for Casemiro has largely gone unreported in England as yet.

However, one English reporter – Graeme Bailey – has weighed in on whether a transfer is likely.

Casemiro exit ‘can’t be ruled out’

Writing for TBRFootball, Bailey insisted that ‘a possible exit for Casemiro to Turkey in the coming weeks can’t be ruled out.’

Casemiro was regularly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at various times during the summer window. However, interest was only fleeting and official bids were never tabled.

That seemed to suit Casemiro who the Sun reported was not all that enthused about moving to the middle east anyway.

The report declared: ‘the five-time Champions League winner is said to have been reluctant to see his career end in the Middle East when he felt he could still contribute to United.’

But his dismal display against Liverpool has provided a timely reminder Casemiro is not the player he once was.

With the Ugarte spectre looming, Casemiro may well begin to look favourably on a move within Europe to Galatasaray where he’ll continue to play regularly and compete for league titles.

Casemiro is contracted to Old Trafford until 2026 and his deal also contains a club option for an extra season.

As such, Man Utd would not be at risk of losing the player to free agency if a one-year loan deal were ironed out.

