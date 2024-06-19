The future of Mason Greenwood will be one of the summer’s biggest stories and reports suggest a new contender has emerged to sign the Manchester United man.

The 22-year-old was exiled from the Red Devils’ first team after the club held an internal investigation into the circumstances around his arrest and the subsequent dropping of charges against him.

Greenwood was sent out on loan to Getafe for the 2023/24 campaign, where he registered an impressive 16 goal contributions in 36 matches.

As we have consistently reported, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s preference is to sell Greenwood this summer despite rumours he could be reintegrated into the Man Utd first team.

Clubs from around Europe are interested and Valencia have reportedly reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the forward, but they’re yet to agree a fee with the Red Devils after seeing a £25m bid turned down.

However, it now seems that Italian giants Lazio are trying to hijack Valencia’s move for Greenwood as negotiations continue over his future.

Reports suggest that they are willing to pay more than Valencia to secure his signature.

Lazio ‘in talks’ with Man Utd

According to journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, Lazio have ‘opened talks’ with Man Utd over a £30m deal for Greenwood, which would make him the third-most expensive signing in their history.

The Red Devils are now ‘bracing themselves’ for bids from other clubs after the Italian club has ‘formalised’ their interest.

Lazio’s interest in Greenwood is described as ‘long-standing’ and talks are now developing ‘positively’ over a summer transfer, but Juventus and Napoli are also teams to watch in the race.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd will hold out for £40m for Greenwood and are confident they can get that fee given the level of interest in him.

Whether Lazio will match that remains to be seen but they may need to if they want to sign the former England star.

Mokbel adds that teams in Germany and Spain are also keen on Greenwood, who wants to play at the highest level possible next season.

As mentioned, there have been rumours that Greenwood could return to Man Utd but that was thought to be dependent on whether Erik ten Hag was sacked.

The Dutch manager is set to remain at Old Trafford and therefore everything points towards the forward leaving the Red Devils in the near future.

Ratcliffe is looking to sell another outcast in Jadon Sancho this summer and also values him at £40m.