Man Utd in talks to ‘pre-agree’ big summer signing after star says yes

Manchester United are ‘progressing’ in talks over the second major signing of the Ruben Amorim era, though while the star is keen to join, there is a sizeable valuation gap, according to a trusted source.

Man Utd provided Amorim with just a single first-team addition in his first window at the helm. Patrick Dorgu – who’s walked straight into United’s starting eleven at wing-back – arrived to the tune of £25m from Lecce.

The club’s scope for further arrivals was limited by their finances. Signing additional stars without generating fees from player sales could have seen United fall foul of PSR regulations.

It is shaping up to be a similar story in the summer, though that’s not stopped United from putting the pieces in place to sign another wing-back for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Prior reports out of Portugal claimed Man Utd had practically sealed a deal to reunite Amorim with Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein stopped short of making such claims, though did confirm Man Utd were ‘exploring’ a deal for the summer.

Ornstein also claimed Man Utd would hope to forge an agreement for the 17-year-old around the £33m (€40m) mark, which is some way below Quenda’s £84m (€100m) release clause.

And per a fresh update from reporter Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are making progress in their attempts to bring the Portuguese sensation to Old Trafford. What’s more, Quenda is also willing to make the move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: “Yeah, I think the player is certainly keen on a move to Manchester United, and talks are progressing to see whether something can be pre-agreed ahead of the summer.”

Geovany Quenda valuation gap must be bridged

Thankfully for United, Sporting will not hold out for the full value of Quenda’s release clause before sanctioning a sale.

Nonetheless, they will demand £17m more than the £33m Man Utd believe Quenda is worth, with Sporting setting their stall out at £50m.

Jacobs continued: “Manchester United’s valuation is below that of Sporting’s.

“They feel that the player is worth in the region of 40 million euros (£33m), whereas Sporting’s perspective is the number that he should be sold for is closer to the 60 million mark (£50m).

“So that gulf in valuation is something that all parties are going to have to work on.”

Quenda can play almost anywhere on either flank, though it’s at right wing-back where he predominantly featured during Amorim’s final months in charge before his switch to Old Trafford.

As such, Quenda’s arrival would not only provide Amorim with a specialised right wing-back, but it would also allow the left-footed Dorgu to feature on his favoured left side in the other wing-back berth.

Latest Man Utd news – Plan B striker, Casemiro, Two United stars ‘lost’

➡️ Man Utd plotting £83m signing of Plan B striker who embarrassed De Ligt, Martinez this season

➡️ Amorim, Ten Hag unsurprisingly snubbed as Man Utd star Casemiro names his five ‘best’ coaches

➡️ Dimitar Berbatov names TWO Man Utd stars who are ‘lost’ playing under Ruben Amorim