The vice-chairman of a European giant has confirmed talks to sign a Manchester United star who helped Erik ten Hag avoid the sack are underway, though a second move between the clubs has crumbled.

It was a difficult season for Ten Hag, with Man Utd finishing eighth in the Premier League and crashing out of Europe altogether prior to Christmas.

However, there were a handful of bright moments, not least Man Utd’s FA Cup run that ultimately ended in their upset victory over bitter rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

Among the few players who stood up tall for Ten Hag last season was midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international scored a career-best 10 goals across all competitions, placing him joint-third with Alejandro Garnacho in the club’s top scorers charts behind only Bruno Fernandes (15) and Rasmus Hojlund (16).

McTominay scored winning goals against Brentford, Aston Villa and Chelsea in the Premier League. The Scot was also on the scoresheet in the memorable 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool.

According to ManchesterWorld, McTominay’s efforts may well have proved decisive in Ten Hag avoiding the sack when Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford conducted their end-of-season review.

However, various reports have stated Man Utd are actually open to offloading the 27-year-old this summer. As a homegrown player, his sale would be extra lucrative for United and also greatly boost their spending power.

Interest from within the Premier League is widespread, with Fulham, Newcastle, West Ham and newly-promoted Southampton all in the mix.

West Ham’s interest dates back at least a year after seeing a bid worth £30m rejected last summer.

However, a move further afield to Turkish champions Galatasaray could reportedly lay in wait instead.

Galatasaray chiefs confirms Scott McTominay transfer talks

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Galatasaray vice-chairman, Ibrahim Hatipoglu, has confirmed talks to sign McTominay have commenced.

Galatasaray had also been heavily linked with signing McTominay’s teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The right-back has been put up for sale, though the Galatasaray chief stressed Wan-Bissaka is no longer a priority for the club.

“McTominay’s transfer fee is being discussed,” began Hatipoglu. “Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a good player, he has many suitors, he wants to see all options.

“There is no talk of single-digit figures for right-back and midfield transfers. But we have allocated a budget of less than €10million for right-back.

“There is no negative situation regarding Guela Doue [Rennes right-back]. Negotiations are ongoing [for] McTominay and Doue. Wan-Bissaka is not our priority.”

McTominay deal a stretch; Galatasaray eye Spurs RB over AWB

McTominay was not a guaranteed starter last term despite notching 10 goals. Furthermore, if Man Utd succeed in signing PSG’s Manuel Ugarte to replace Casemiro and play alongside Kobbie Mainoo, the Scot’s opportunities could reduce even further.

Nonetheless, it does seem unlikely that Galatasaray will be able to afford the types of sums required to unlock a deal.

Signing McTominay for a fee in the region of the £30m bid West Ham saw rejected last year would represent a giant new transfer record for Galatasaray.

Their current most expensive buy remains the €17.7m paid to sign Mario Jardel all the way back in 2000.

McTominay has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, though the club do have an option for an extra season. As such, United are not obliged to accept a less-than-satisfactory deal this window.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, could still depart amid news AC Milan have fixed their gaze on the 26-year-old.

Milan had initially hoped to sign Tottenham star Emerson Royal. However, Milan saw two bids rejected and with Spurs unwilling to lower their €25m/£21m price tag, Milan have moved on to alternative targets, with Wan-Bissaka first up.

