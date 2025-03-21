Manchester United have opened talks to sign a Premier League winger ‘almost certain’ to be on the move this summer, though the presence of Tottenham could force United to either overpay or abort the deal, according to reports.

Chelsea stunned Man Utd one week ago when snatching an agreement for Geovany Quenda away from the Red Devils. The Portuguese sensation – who plays either at wing-back or winger – had been lined up for a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

However, Chelsea acted both in secret and decisively when launching a compelling move that barged Man Utd aside. The end result is Quenda will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026, with Sporting officially confirming the final fee is €50.77m plus a potential €1.36m in add-ons.

Man Utd must turn their attention for a wide addition elsewhere and according to GiveMeSport, they’ve wasted no time in looking closer to home.

It’s claimed Man Utd have ‘opened talks’ to sign Southampton hotshot, Tyler Dibling.

The 19-year-old has been a rare bright spark in what has otherwise been a campaign of doom and gloom on the south coast. But while the Saints are a shoo-in to go down, Dibling will remain in the Premier League.

GMS state a Dibling transfer is ‘almost certain’ and Man Utd hope to strike a deal for a fee in the £30m-£35m range.

Southampton are understood to value Dibling at £55m and under normal circumstances, they’d have to relax their demands given relegation will weaken their bargaining position.

However, Man Utd aren’t the only game in town, with GMS also confirming Tottenham are hovering. What’s more, Spurs are reported to have held exploratory club-to-club talks with Southampton.

GMS concluded Man Utd will only proceed with a deal for Dibling if the finances make sense.

If Tottenham refuse to go away, Man Utd may either have to pay more than they’d like or turn to a different wide option once again.

Truth behind Raphinha to Man Utd claims

TEAMtalk understands there is some truth in what initially appeared to be wild speculation linking Man Utd to Barcelona’s Raphinha.

The Brazilian is enjoying a career year with 27 goals and 20 assists to his name already this season. But at age 28, Raphinha would very much represent a short-term solution unlike Dibling and Quenda who’d be viewed as long-term investments.

Furthermore, convincing Raphinha to ditch Barcelona – who he labelled his dream club upon joining from Leeds – will be difficult.

There’s also footballing motivations to consider, with Barcelona potentially on course to win a quadruple this season at a time when Man Utd are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

