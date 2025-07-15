Manchester United are going all in on their quest to add Premier League experience with reports confirming talks to sign stars from Aston Villa and Brighton after Bryan Mbeumo are on.

The one thing the vast majority of Man Utd’s signings in recent years lacked was experience in England’s top flight. Stars like Jadon Sancho, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee may have lit up lesser leagues, though all found the going much tougher in the Premier League.

INEOS are well aware Ruben Amorim’s squad requires additions of players who’ve proven their worth in England. Accordingly, Matheus Cunha has been banked and United will hope their anticipated third bid for Mbeumo gets the green light too.

And per the latest from across the globe, Man Utd have stars from Aston Villa and Brighton next in their sights.

Firstly, TyC Sports reporter, Gaston Edul, brought news of Man Utd stepping up their pursuit of Emiliano Martinez.

Links between Man Utd and the World Cup winner have been commonplace in the early stages of the summer window. But per Edul, United are now stepping on the accelerator for the veteran who would displace Andre Onana as starter between the sticks.

“Manchester United are making concrete moves for Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez,” revealed Edul who is among the most reliable journalists when it comes to reporting on Argentine stars.

“They are seriously interested and he’s a priority for Amorim.

“Aston Villa and Man Utd are already in talks. Negotiations still need to continue but as of now [Man Utd] are the club that has made the most progress for him and shown the greatest interest.”

Reports elsewhere have stated Villa are open to offloading Martinez who endured arguably his most difficult season since joining from Arsenal.

Villa are believed to want upwards of £40m for the stopper, though aged 32, United will obviously attempt to negotiate a lower fee.

Man Utd holding talks with Brighton defender

Elsewhere, talkSPORT and Ben Jacobs collectively brought news of Man Utd making a move for Brighton left-back, Pervis Estupinan.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Manchester United and AC Milan both hold a genuine interest in Brighton’s Pervis Estupiñán.

“Man Utd have now held talks on the player side. No formal approach yet, but Brighton are open to selling having added Maxim De Cuyper.”

United’s pursuit of Estupinan may seem strange to some, not least because they had the chance to activate the buy-back clause in Alvaro Carreras’ contract.

However, United instead chose to ignore that clause, thus allowing Carreras to complete a €50m switch from Benfica to Real Madrid on Monday.

Furthermore, the first signing Amorim made as manager of Man Utd was a left-back/left-wingback in the form of Patrick Dorgu. Luke Shaw is also on the books; albeit infrequently available due to injuries.

Nevertheless, the marauding Estupinan at 27 years old would represent both a much younger option to Shaw and a much more experienced option to Dorgu.

The Ecuador international has shown a penchant for attacking returns in the past having notched 17 goal contributions in 84 EPL appearances for Brighton.

And with Amorim continuing to feature his customary 3-4-2-1 formation that deploys wing-backs, Estupinan could be an ideal fit.

