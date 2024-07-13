Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to spark a transfer revolution at Old Trafford with four players in talks to sign for the club alongside Joshua Zirkzee – and with Fabrizio Romano revealing one £45m midfielder target has already greenlighted a move to the club.

The Red Devils are expected to undergo major changes this summer with British billionare Ratcliffe at the wheel. After spending the first few months of his reign assembling an all-star cast behind the scenes, which was topped off by the arrival of Dan Ashworth as sporting director, work is now beginning on strengthening the Manchester United squad.

Having won the FA Cup, the signs are there that United have the ability to win things under manager Erik ten Hag. And while widespread squad adjustments are needed after they finished an unacceptable eighth in the Premier League last season, it is not expected to be long before the first of those new arrivals comes through the door.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that the formalities of Zirkzee’s £34m move to the club from Bologna could be wrapped up before the weekend is out. The Netherlands striker has been in Manchester to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms with the club after emerging as their top target to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee is expected to sign a four-year deal with the option of a fifth year and on a package worth around £100,000 a week after the Red Devils beat off competition from AC Milan to sign the 23-year-old.

It is understood the striker has requested the No 9 shirt recently vacated by the man he will effectively replace, Anthony Martial.

Man Utd transfer explosion begins with four more in talks

With only the formalities left before Zirkzee signs, United have now been able to step up the chase for four other prospective signings, with a new central defender very much top of their agenda next.

While Jonny Evans has agreed to stay on another one-year deal, doubts surround both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof and it would be no surprise were either to depart this summer.

And with Raphael Varane having already departed, United hope to make at least one, and hopefully two, new centre-half additions.

Of the pair, it is Matthijs De Ligt, who looks closest to signing having already agreed to reducing his financial package to quit Bayern Munich for United.

However, as David Ornstein revealed on Thursday, talks over the transfer of the Dutch defender are not quite as far along as initially reported.

Nonetheless, there is a confidence from within Old Trafford that a move for the 24-year-old will get done with all parties pushing to make it happen.

In addition to the Dutchman, part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024, United are also continuing negotiations over both Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite amid a hope that one or the other could yet join De Ligt as part of a new central defensive axis.

Deals for both though look complicated.

While Branthwaite is willing to make the move, agreeing a fee with Everton looks tricky after the Toffees rejected the club’s second proposal which topped £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

United could yet make a third and final bid, though it appears unlikely they will go as high as the Merseysiders’ minimum £70m demand.

Man Utd transfers: Romano reveals £45m midfielder wants move

Yoro, meanwhile, has made clear his preference to hold out on a move to Real Madrid, despite United striking a €45m (£37.9m) agreement with Lille over a fee.

But with Los Blancos unwilling to go that high, and with the Ligue 1 side not yet willing to compromise or lower on their asking price, the teenager’s future may take some time to resolve if things stay as they are.

Thankfully United do have hopes that another France-based target, this time PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, will be a little easier to finalise.

He is due to return to Europe in by the end of the month once he takes a short break and after the conclusion of Uruguay’s Copa America duties.

Ugarte only signed for PSG last summer but has been deemed surplus to requirements and the player has already made it clear he is keen to move to Old Trafford next.

Providing an update on the saga, Fabrizio Romano told Givemesport that a move for the midfielder is starting to progress and that Ugarte is willing to say ‘yes’ to Ratcliffe.

“Yeah, Ugarte, at the moment, is probably the easiest name between the ones you mentioned, because Ugarte could be available in the summer transfer window as, for Paris Saint-Germain, he is not a crucial player,” Romano began.

“He didn’t have an easy second part of the season at PSG, Luis Enrique was not using him so much so the idea of Manuel Ugarte trying a different experience, if he has the possibility to go to Premier League, he’s keen on that possibility.

“He’s keen on Manchester United and even without Champions League football for Ugarte, it’s something that he would be happy to do.”