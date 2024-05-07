Man Utd in talks over stunning manager swap that will see Ten Hag and UCL winner trade places

Discussions that would remarkably see Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag trade places with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel are underway, according to several sources.

Erik ten Hag’s tenure in Manchester sunk to a new low on Monday night. The Red Devils were demolished 4-0 by Crystal Palace, with the defeat Man Utd’s 13th of the Premier League campaign. That figure represents a new club record for the most defeats in a single EPL season.

The Athletic’s Man Utd expert, Laurie Whitwell, previously reported Ten Hag’s job was safe until the end of the season at least.

Winning the FA Cup would be a big boost to Ten Hag’s chances of avoiding the sack. However, a heavy defeat at Wembley against bitter rivals Manchester City could also result in United missing out on European football altogether next season.

Whether United should stick or twist on Ten Hag is arguably Man Utd’s most critical decision in what’s shaping up to be a momentous summer.

But according to several reports, the signs are beginning to point towards Ten Hag trading places with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel.

Firstly, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that despite Bayern suffering a series of rejections (Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Julen Lopetegui), current boss Tuchel will still leave the club.

No Tuchel U-turn in Munich

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “[Tuchel] was open to continue at FC Bayern. There were internal discussions. But the door is now closed for the time being!”

The reporter added Tuchel is looking increasingly favourably upon the prospect of taking over at either of two English sides – Chelsea and Man Utd.

Furthermore, Plettenberg stated ‘loose contact’ between Tuchel and Man Utd is already bubbling away in the background.

A separate report from the Times confirmed Tuchel is on Man Utd’s radar. What’s more, they echoed claims Bayern have reached out to Ten Hag’s camp.

Bayern make Ten Hag play; unconcerned by United struggles

Bayern are not perturbed by United’s dismal campaign under Ten Hag who managed Bayern’s B team between 2013-15. On the contrary, it’s stated Bayern still rate the former Ajax boss ‘highly.’

Ten Hag himself is reluctant to speak with Bayern officials while still employed with United.

However, discussions between his management team and Bayern are in full swing and Sky Germany concluded the Dutchman is “ready for Bayern” if Man Utd give him the boot.

In the event Tuchel and Ten Hag do trade places, Football Insider recently suggested the move would go down well with United’s current squad.

Indeed, FI stated a large portion of the playing personnel at Old Trafford would ‘love’ to play under Tuchel.

The German was responsible for Bayern surrendering their 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen this term.

Nonetheless, he would come with a proven track record having won league titles in France and Germany and also winning the Champions League in 2021 while at Chelsea.

