Manchester United are holding talks over the signing of a much cheaper alternative to Manuel Ugarte after a deal with PSG stalled for two reasons, while a report has confirmed a separate midfield transfer is definitely off.

Man Utd have already wrapped up four new signings this summer, with Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee arriving.

The Red Devils are far from finished, however, with the acquisition of a central midfielder who’ll become the new partner for Kobbie Mainoo now top priority. Beyond that, Man Utd are also exploring the market for options at left-back.

Today’s update regards the midfielder chase, with PSG’s Manuel Ugarte remaining Man Utd’s preferred option.

The Uruguayan destroyer, 23, agreed personal terms with the Red Devils well over a month ago. A five-year deal with a club option for an extra year is in place.

Ugarte is more than willing to join Man Utd despite their lack of Champions League football this season.

Furthermore, PSG are open to selling having already signed who they believe is an upgrade on Ugarte – Joao Neves.

Ugarte’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was recently in England to discuss Ugarte’s move to Man Utd and Joao Felix’s potential return to Chelsea.

However, despite all parties wanting the same thing, Ugarte’s transfer has stalled.

Why Ugarte to Man Utd has stalled

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has explained why, revealing the move will only progress if one of two things happen.

The first is PSG lowering their €60m/£51.2m price tag. That is the same price they paid to sign Ugarte from Sporting CP last summer and PSG want to break even.

The second way the move can accelerate is Man Utd selling one of their higher profile midfield options to help pay PSG’s asking price.

However, interest in Casemiro – even from Saudi Arabia – has cooled. Scott McTominay is a wanted man and Fulham have already seen two bids – the biggest worth £23m – rejected.

But Man Utd value McTominay in the £25m-£30m range and Erik ten Hag would be content to keep the Scot if a more suitable offer isn’t received.

As such, and while Ugarte remains priority No 1 for Man Utd, the deal is currently in limbo.

Burnley talks for Sander Berge held; another midfield deal OFF

To ensure the club aren’t caught cold if Ugarte ultimately remains in Paris, Man Utd are holding talks over a cheaper alternative signing.

TEAMtalk revealed one week ago that Burnley’s Sander Berge had given the green light to joining Man Utd.

According to a fresh update from Sky Sports, Man Utd have held club-to-club discussions with Burnley over the 26-year-old’s transfer.

Burnley are understood to value Berge around the £30m mark. Of course, a move for Berge would only be finalised if Man Utd admit defeat on Ugarte. There is no sign they’ll throw the towel in any time soon.

Elsewhere, the Metro state recent reports – primarily from Spain – suggesting Man Utd are back in for Frenkie de Jong are wide of the mark.

The Barcelona ace was Ten Hag’s primary transfer target during his first window in charge in the summer of 2022.

De Jong would go on to remain in Barcelona and per the report, he’ll still be at Barca when the August 30 deadline passes.

Despite heavy speculation Man Utd have explored a fresh move, the Metro declare Man Utd have ‘no plans’ to sign the Dutch maestro this summer.

