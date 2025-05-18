Man Utd increasingly fearful Ruben Amorim will resign

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seeking assurances Ruben Amorim ‘will at least see out the remaining two years of his contract’ amid increasing signals the Portuguese could quit and leave Manchester United in an ‘even deeper mess.’

From a domestic standpoint at least, things have gone from bad to worse since Man Utd chose Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are languishing down in 16th position in the Premier League table with a negative 12 goal difference. Amorim has previously gone on record to state the current Man Utd squad is the worst in the club’s history.

United haven’t won any of their last eight league matches and comments made by Amorim suggest his future at Old Trafford is not secure.

“It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club,” said Amorim last week. “We need to be really strong in the summer [transfer window] and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

“If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

That was followed by the Portuguese admitting he’s ashamed by his inability to turn United’s fortunes around so far.

“I am embarrassed that in 26 [league] games, we have won six. Something is wrong with the way we are playing football,” Amorim told Sky Sports.

“Sometimes it is not about the way we play tactically, it is the way we face competition and suffer. When we get mad about losing.

“Everything we have been through, I have a clear picture and a clear feeling of what this team needs to be so much better.

“It is not just on the pitch, it is outside the pitch. We have all the conditions to be better.”

And according to a fresh update from The Sun, Man Utd fear Amorim could decide enough is enough and quit the club, even if they beat Tottenham in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Ratcliffe wants Amorim assurances / Transfers could be affected

The report stated: ‘There are concerns that even gaining a Champions League place by triumphing in Wednesday’s Europa League final with Tottenham in Spain may not be enough to prevent the Portuguese chief from walking away.

‘He has already stated that playing among Europe’s elite next season may be too much for a squad he said “don’t fear” losing any more.’

Amorim is currently playing a part in shaping Man Utd’s recruitment drive for the summer. He’s on board with the advanced move for Matheus Cunha and along with CEO Omar Berrada and Technical Director Jason Wilcox, is having a ‘major say’ in matters.

However, The Sun noted that if Amorim does not inform Sir Jim Ratcliffe of his intentions to stick around, his influence on arrivals and exits will diminish.

United have no intention of sacking Amorim even if they lose to Tottenham and miss out on Champions League qualification.

The club are firm in the belief they’ve appointed the right man and will do what they can from a financial standpoint to back his vision in the summer window.

But as stated, there is a growing sense within the club that a parting of the ways is not out of the question and it would come at the manager and not the club’s behest.

