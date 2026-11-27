Manchester United look more and more capable of signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona in January after two trusted sources dropped wildly encouraging updates on the matter.

Man Utd are desperate to bring defensive reinforcements on board in the upcoming winter window. The Red Devils have around £50m to spend prior to player sales, and additions are being sought in the left-back, centre-back and striker positions.

While United’s focus was on overhauling the midfield last summer, they did make enquiries at left-back.

A move for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall was explored, though the Magpies refused to sell having already waved goodbye to three of their best in Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

The latest from The Athletic states Man Utd may well reignite their pursuit of Hall next summer. However, that would do nothing to help United and their quest to avoid relegation in the here and now.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk broke news on Friday morning of Liverpool storming into the race to sign Hall in a world-record deal for full-backs next year.

Accordingly, a more realistic arrival in January comes in the form of Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

The 23-year-old was once the regular starter for both Barcelona and Spain, though over recent times, has tumbled down the pecking order for both.

And according to the latest from Ben Jacobs, Balde to Man Utd is a move that looks increasingly realistic to make.

Alejandro Balde to Man Utd gathers steam

Speaking on The United Stand, he explained: “Balde seems to be a name that is growing in terms of the noise I am hearing within Carrington, probably because he might actually be available in the month of January.”

Balde is behind Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart in the left-back ranks at the Camp Nou.

Barca have publicly insisted they don’t want Balde to leave, though the Athletic strongly suggest that is mere posturing.

Indeed, the outlet declared on Friday that Balde is ‘at the top of the list’ of players Barcelona want to sell in January.

Part of the reason why Balde’s sale has been approved stems from only having 18 months remaining on his deal, and his value will only diminish the closer he gets to free agency.

‘Alejandro Balde is at the top of this list,’ declared the report when assessing who could leave Barca in January.

‘Last week, Deco told local radio station Catalunya Radio that Barca “were not considering selling Balde in January” because “he has not told us he is unhappy here”.

‘But the reality is that Balde has fallen significantly down [Hansi] Flick’s pecking order and his contract expires at the end of next season.

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‘Sources close to the player admit his lack of playing time this season (188 minutes across six appearances, all but one off the bench) means a departure could be more closely considered now compared to back in the summer, when the 23-year-old Spain international was determined to stay.

‘Barcelona sources say no formal offer has arrived for Balde.’