Man Utd co-owners INEOS ‘put club up for sale’ after fans send X-rated message

Man Utd co-owners INEOS have put one of the club’s sister outfits up for sale amid the turmoil at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are going through a tough time on the pitch under Michael Carrick with the former midfielder now likely to lose his job at Old Trafford.

A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday came hot on the heels of another disappointing performance as Carrick’s men lost 4-1 to Como on Wednesday evening in Italy.

Following their loss to the Cherries, Man Utd sources expect Carrick to be dismissed as manager, as previously reported, with Eddie Howe emerging as the leading contender to replace him in Manchester.

TEAMtalk‘s transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that there is a possibility that United could have a new permanent head coach in place to lead the team for their trip to Chelsea at the weekend, depending on how quickly the club moves to appoint Carrick’s successor.

The fans made it clear that much of the blame doesn’t lie at Carrick’s door by singing his chant at the end of the match before booing the players off the pitch.

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Many Man Utd supporters also joined in with several renditions of ‘sell United and f*** off home’ and other anti-INEOS and Glazer chants.

And, amid the turmoil, The Athletic has revealed that Man Utd co-owners INEOS ‘put Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport up for sale’.

The report adds: ‘INEOS will be hoping for a much quicker exit from Lausanne than their long, painful goodbye at Nice. The French side have won three of their last four games to climb to mid-table in Ligue 1 but the club’s fanbase turned against Ratcliffe long ago and INEOS has been forced to slash its €250million (£209.5m; $280.1m) asking price.

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‘INEOS, which declined to comment when approached by The Athletic, has given global consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal the job of selling Lausanne-Sport and it has sent a five-page sales prospectus to potential investors. While this document is not intended for public consumption, The Athletic has seen it.’

There are references to ‘a unique infrastructure set-up’ and ‘an asset-light model’ while there is ‘no mention of the club’s annual losses — which are likely to hit £5m this season and will only grow if INEOS’s sponsorship cannot be replaced’.

INEOS were recently forced to slash their €250m asking price for French side Nice after the fanbase turned on them, while things seem to be heading in a similar direction at Old Trafford, if they haven’t already reached that point.