Man Utd: INEOS react to Real Madrid ‘winning race’ to sign JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid will sign JJ Gabriel in the upcoming January transfer window, though this appears to be news to Manchester United, according to a well-placed source.

Gabriel, 16, is widely regarded as not only one of the brightest prospects Man Utd have ever produced, but a player with the potential to be one of England’s greatest ever footballers.

As such, Man Utd have been fighting tooth and nail to retain the wonderkid who along with his family and representatives, have their eye on a glitzy move to Spain.

It’s Real Madrid who manoeuvred themselves into the position of favourites, and according to numerous reports on Wednesday, they’ve won the race to sign the youngster.

Real Madrid agree deal with JJ Gabriel – multiple reports

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand JJ Gabriel has reached a verbal agreement in principle with Real Madrid. As reported, Real were the favourites.

‘The transfer is now being pushed towards completion. Nothing has been signed yet. That’s why Barcelona, FC Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain remain on standby.

‘The plan is for the 16 y/o gem to leave Man Utd as early as January. The move is definitely expected to take place in 2027, with an EU passport.

‘Bayern remained in contact but emerged as an outside contender, partly due to the financial package and Real.’

Soon after, two of the Athletic’s top reporters, David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell, verified the claims.

‘JJ Gabriel expected to sign for Real Madrid from Manchester United in January,’ declared Ornstein.

‘Interest from likes of PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and #MUFC tried to retain but 16yo attacker chose #RMFC and set to join on long-term contract subject to FIFA regulations.’

Whitwell wrote: ‘JJ Gabriel expected to sign for Real Madrid in January, pending FIFA approval.

‘Barca, PSG, Bayern wanted Gabriel, while #MUFC made strong offer to retain 16yr-old. But Real win race, subject to final details.’

Man Utd unaware of JJ Gabriel agreement with Real Madrid

But per the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, news of Gabriel agreeing to join Real Madrid is yet to filter through to the club the teenager actually belongs to right now.

At least as far as INEOS are aware, no such agreement is in place.

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Wheeler, who primarily covers the Red Devils, stated on X: ‘Understand this is news to #mufc even though Real Madrid’s interest in JJ Gabriel is well known.

‘The club have had no contact from Madrid or the player’s family.

‘The 16yo is registered to Utd until the end of the season but Real want to sign him in Jan.’