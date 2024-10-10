Man Utd inform Harry Maguire how to earn new contract as West Ham ponder fresh swoop

Manchester United have told Harry Maguire what he must do to earn a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have major problems on the pitch but have several issues to sort off of it as well, including the futures of Erik ten Hag and a number of first-team stars.

Maguire is one of those facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford and according to TEAMtalk sources, there is ‘no new contract on the horizon’ for the defender.

We can confirm that the Red Devils do have the option to extend his deal by another year, but the ball is in their court. Sources say Maguire will only be offered a new deal if he accepts certain things.

Firstly, any new deal would be agreed on the premise of Maguire not being a first-choice option and accepting that Man Utd will continue to back Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez as their main centre-back partnership.

This may be viewed as reasonable by Maguire as the 31-year-old has found himself playing due to injuries to Martinez and started the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

TEAMtalk sources say, however, that Maguire is seen as a sellable asset by Man Utd and like in previous windows, there is interest in him from a number of clubs. They could open negotiations in January should the Red Devils decide against triggering their option to extend his deal by a year.

READ MORE: Man Utd considering triggering clause to re-sign thriving star and end Real Madrid, Barcelona hopes

Harry Maguire hoping for new Man Utd contract

West Ham are long-term admirers of Maguire and sources say that they could be tempted to sign him should he become available on a free transfer.

The Hammers signed Jean-Clair Todibo for £34m in the summer and that scuppered any chances of them signing Maguire for over £25m, as reports suggested at the time.

David Moyes was also a huge fan of the England international and pushed to bring him to the London Stadium, but whether new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui shares that admiration is unclear.

Everton have also been heavily linked with Maguire in recent windows and could be interested in signing him on a free transfer.

For now, the Toffees are happy with their current centre-back duo of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. Although, they could look to bring in a replacement for back-up option Michael Keane, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

There is also interest in Maguire from clubs around Europe, who will be allowed to open talks with the defender over a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

But Maguire is already past his peak and it is unlikely that he will find himself at a top club if he leaves Old Trafford.

His hope, therefore, lies in Man Utd activating their option and keeping him at the club for another 12 months. Until then, an exit looms and the centre-back can start evaluating his options elsewhere.

Man Utd actively searching for Ten Hag replacement – sources

The most pressing issue for the Man Utd hierarchy right now, however, is undoubtedly the manager situation.

Ten Hag continues to be under intense pressure following the Red Devils’ dismal start to the season, which has left them 14th in the Premier League table.

As previously revealed, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made up his mind and he is ready to part ways with the Dutchman.

He won’t rush, though, and wants a world-class replacement lined up before he swings the axe.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is at the top of Man Utd’s managerial shortlist, as things stand.

The German coach held talks with Man Utd over the summer but he snubbed the opportunity as he wanted to take a break from football after leaving Bayern.

Tuchel is now ready to return to management and Man Utd could hold talks with him again soon, but negotiations with him will not be straightforward.

Tuchel wants guarantees that he will be given money to spend on his top targets in January and next summer – something the Red Devils’ chiefs are reluctant to sign off on.

Massimiliano Allegri, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Eddie Howe have also been discussed by the Red Devils hierarchy, while Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to take temporary charge should Ten Hag get the sack.

DON’T MISS: The best available football managers, including potential Man Utd targets

IN FOCUS: Harry Maguire stats from this season