Man Utd initiate shock Marcus Rashford sale, as brutal reason why and transfer timeline revealed

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford might not be at Old Trafford next season

Manchester United are gearing up to sell Marcus Rashford and TEAMtalk has been informed of one club who are in contact with the player’s camp.

Rashford, 27, has been on Man Utd’s books since 2005. The forward is among the club’s top earners, contracted to 2028, and has scored three goals in five matches since new manager Ruben Amorim took charge.

Yet despite looking rejuvenated in the new regime, a bombshell report from Sky Germany claims Rashford likely won’t be at Old Trafford next season.

Taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenberg wrote: “Manchester United would sell Marcus Rashford at the latest by the summer and would already be open to top offers in the winter.

“The club acknowledge his development under Ruben Amorim but consider him definitely not unsellable.”

Explaining why United are ready to axe their homegrown star, Plettenberg pointed to the brutal reason of financial necessity.

He continued: “One reason why a sale is being discussed: if he were to leave the club due to his very high salary, it would free up critical points in the complicated Financial Fair Play system, which, in turn, would give the Red Devils more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.”

The sales of homegrown stars in particular are extra lucrative for clubs, with the proceeds logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

Euro giant in contact with Marcus Rashford camp

Man Utd splashed out north of £180m on five new signings last summer. Of that quintet, only Noussair Mazraoui – who was actually the cheapest of the lot – can be deemed a success so far.

With Amorim implementing his favoured 3-4-3 formation, Man Utd must back the Portuguese in the market with signings of specialist players better suited to his tactical requirements.

Indeed, the signing of a left-footed defender to fill one of the wing-back roles is already Amorim and United’s No 1 priority in the market. Elsewhere, a new striker is being sought, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres being targeted for a reunion with Amorim.

To accelerate the squad overhaul, significant funds must be generated from player sales and Rashford is among the club’s most valuable assets. As previously mentioned, the sales of homegrown stars are extra lucrative for clubs and greatly enhance their spending power.

Plettenberg’s report did not touch on Amorim’s stance on Rashford leaving. But if a new striker is on the way, Rashford might not be a regular starter if he were to stay beyond 2025 anyway.

Amorim is understood to favour No 10-type players like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount in the two positions behind the striker. Rashford’s lack of defensive discipline and effort means he’s wholly unsuited to a wing-back role, unlike Amad Diallo.

United fans will no doubt be keen to see where Rashford winds up if he is shoved out next year. TEAMtalk was informed by transfer insider Rudy Galetti back on November 24 that French giants PSG are a potential destination.

PSG hold long-standing interest in Rashford and that has maintained since Luis Enrique took charge in 2023.

Galetti revealed PSG recently made contact with Rashford’s representatives and the club are one of very few who would be both capable of and willing to match Rashford’s roughly £300,000-a-week salary.

