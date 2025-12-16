The transfer saga surrounding 19-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulai is gathering pace, with Manchester United making significant moves in recent weeks, amid strong rival interest from Manchester City.

TEAMtalk sources indicate the Red Devils have renewed contacts with the player’s representatives, as Ruben Amorim has personally endorsed the pursuit.

The United manager sees Oulai’s athleticism, vision and box-to-box energy as perfectly suited to his system, viewing him as a key long-term investment to bolster the midfield engine room.

Since arriving at Trabzonspor from SC Bastia over the summer, Oulai has wasted no time announcing himself on the European stage.

The twice-capped Ivorian international has started regularly in the Super Lig, contributing goals, assists and dominant displays that have drawn inevitable comparisons to compatriot Yaya Toure.

His rapid adaptation has seen his market value soar to around €9m (£7.9m / $10.6m), though Trabzonspor are holding firm on a valuation exceeding €40m (£35.1m / $47m), given his contract runs until 2030.

Man City remain the frontrunners, as we revealed last week, having identified Oulai as a priority target early on.

Pep Guardiola’s side view him as a future partner or successor to Rodri, impressed by his composure and ability to progress play from deep.

Bayern Munich are also heavily involved, seeking a dynamic midfielder to refresh their ageing engine room amid ongoing squad evolution.

Man Utd interest marks change in transfer approach

For United, the intensified interest in Oulai reflects a shift towards prioritising youth under Amorim and INEOS.

With the contract of 33-year-old star Casemiro winding down and questions over current options, Oulai fits the profile of an energetic, forward-thinking central midfielder capable of growing into a Premier League staple.

Recent outreach to his camp suggests the club is laying groundwork for a potential summer move, even if a January transfer appears unlikely given Trabzonspor’s stance on his price tag.

But as the January window approaches, the race is tightening. Oulai, already having experience at senior level for Ivory Coast, holds all the cards.

Whichever giant secures him will land a player widely tipped for the very top – but United’s proactive steps have injected fresh intrigue into a story that shows no sign of slowing.

A ding-dong battle between United and rivals City may well ensue, but other sides are likely to come to the fore to bring the midfielder to a top European league.

Latest Man Utd news:

Meanwhile, United are looking to strengthen their wing-back options and Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

The Colombian has already admitted it would be a ‘dream’ to join the Red Devils, but luring him from Selhurst Park could prove difficult.

In other news, our transfer correspondent Dean Jones understands United are showing the first signs that Kobbie Mainoo could be allowed to leave the club in January.

Napoli are one of several clubs interested in Mainoo, and they are ready to submit a formal offer to sign the midfielder.

