Man Utd in ‘intense’ talks to sign attacker with same agent as Ten Hag, hoping Sancho favour will be returned

Manchester United are discussing a deal to take Donyell Malen on loan with an option to buy from Borussia Dortmund, a report has claimed.

Man Utd and Dortmund have been in talks over recent days about the prospect of Jadon Sancho returning to the Bundesliga side on loan for the rest of the season, months after his highly publicised fall-out with Erik ten Hag.

Despite rumours of some hiccups in the deal, TEAMtalk has learned that Sancho is expected to complete his return to Dortmund in the coming days after positive talks.

Interestingly, it might not be the only piece of business between the two clubs this month. According to FootballTransfers, Malen could arrive at Old Trafford in the opposite direction.

The report claims ‘discussions have been intense’ for Man Utd to secure Malen, although those talks still seem to have been at an internal stage.

It is implied that Man Utd would like Malen on loan with an option to buy – the same terms Dortmund have been hoping for with Sancho – but that his current club would prefer an outright sale.

Malen, who TEAMtalk revealed in December has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, remains under contract with Dortmund until 2026. He has scored six goals for them from 23 appearances so far this season.

Interestingly, he is a client of the same agency as Man Utd manager Ten Hag and players such as Rasmus Hojlund.

Malen can play on either wing or even as a centre-forward, but his main territory is on the right flank, where Man Utd have struggled to settle on an ideal solution.

For example, one of Ten Hag’s earlier signings, Antony, has not delivered the kind of consistency there that would be expected of a player of his price tag.

Malen to succeed Sancho again?

A move to Man Utd would represent a second chance in English football for Malen, who previously developed in Arsenal’s academy without ever getting to make his first-team debut.

PSV then took him back to his native Netherlands, where he built up his reputation in the Eredivisie until Dortmund acquired him in 2021.

Ironically, that was the same summer in which they sold Sancho to Man Utd, meaning Malen could essentially have been viewed as his replacement.

If FootballTransfers has accurate information, Malen could replace Sancho in Manchester as well, but nothing seems to be advanced regarding a potential move just yet.

The two clubs would have to sort out some details if Man Utd were to firm up an approach for the wide man, who will turn 25 later this month.

He has adapted admirably ever since his entry into German football, totalling 96 appearances and 25 goals for Dortmund.

At international level, he has five goals from 28 caps for the Netherlands, who included him in their preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup but did not take him to the final tournament.

If he was to move to Old Trafford, Malen would find himself in the same setup as compatriots Ten Hag and Tyrell Malacia, as well as the Dutch-born Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

READ MORE: PSV make approach for Man Utd attacker after Ten Hag U-turn but LA Galaxy option also emerges