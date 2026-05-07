Manchester United are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign West Ham star Mateus Fernandes this summer – and TEAMtalk can explain why the Hammers may be powerless to prevent his sale amid competition from one of European football’s outstanding sides.

Fernandes has proved a rare beacon of light in an otherwise dismal season for West Ham, who are sat in the relegation zone with three games to go. While their efforts to extend their 14-year Premier League stay could well result in failure, it is not through the want of trying by Fernandes, who has proved a real gem in their midfield.

Manchester United are well-documented as keen to strengthen their midfield this summer, and it’s understood that at least two, potentially three, new names could be added to supplement a side that will lose Casemiro and potentially the underwhelming Manuel Ugarte too.

Top of their wishlist is Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, though strong competition from Manchester City, coupled with the Tricky Trees’ £100m – £120m (up to €140m, $163m) valuation of the England star threatens to take him out of United’s reach.

As a result, the club has been casting their net out further to strengthen in midfield and, while the likes of Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Ederson Silva have all been strongly linked in recent weeks, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed United’s interest in Fernandes back on April 8.

Now, per The Telegraph, United are ready to step up that chase to prise Fernandes away from West Ham.

Per their report, United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is ready to ‘intensify’ his efforts to sign the 21-year-old star, and is keen to strike a deal quickly amid strong interest from reigning European champions PSG in his services.

Jason Burt’s report claims United have been watching Fernandes closely all season, with that interest sharpening in recent weeks, and having decided against making a move for him last summer when Southampton went down.

Now, faced with back-to-back relegations, United are ready to make their move – and their prospects of a move will certainly be enhanced, despite West Ham’s intentions around the star this summer…

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Man Utd told West Ham want to block Fernandes sale

As detailed earlier, West Ham sit 18th in the Premier League table after slipping below Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The two sides face a pivotal weekend, with the Hammers hosting title favourites Arsenal and Spurs at home to Leeds, who now look safe.

And with Fernandes not the only West Ham star of transfer interest this summer, TEAMtalk sources recently provided an update on the club’s stances over sales of forwards Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen this summer, too.

Sales of all three could net the Hammers around £160m if they were to cash in…

However, the London side are ready to block all approaches for their services, TEAMtalk has been informed.

There is, though, a major caveat to that plan and, and if they do suffer relegation, West Ham will effectively be powerless to prevent their star assets, including Fernandes, from leaving the London Stadium this summer.

But should survival be achieved, West Ham are prepared to fully back manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the transfer market and a key part of that strategy is retaining their most valuable assets, rather than cashing in.

United, for their part, would have a strong belief that they can win the race for Fernandes, owing to his huge admiration for club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking to O Jogo earlier this season, the West Ham star said of the United icon: “The biggest one [role model] right now is Bruno [Fernandes] because of the player he already is.

“Back when I was at Sporting, I looked up to him and tried to learn from him. He plays in the same league as me, he has a lot of experience with the national team, and, in the Premier League, I try to watch him a lot. Without a doubt, he stands out.”

United, though, may need to act quickly, with representatives of PSG having already been in contact with the 21-year-old star, who recently won his first senior Portugal cap.

Elsewhere, strong reports on Wednesday claimed United were surging towards signing of a £39m-rated Brazil international after their giant ‘contract proposal’ blew a rival out of the water.

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