Manchester United have held ‘initial talks’ over a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, according to Sky Sports News, with the Red Devils holding a big ace card in negotiations, in the form of Alejandro Garnacho.

Ruben Amorim’s side are prioritising the signing of a new striker, after tying up a deal worth £71million for Bryan Mbeumo, who has signed from Brentford after a drawn-out saga.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been seriously considered by United, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 18, while Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson is also on their radar.

However, with Newcastle now eyeing Sesko to replace Alexander Isak, who could be on his way to Liverpool in a record-breaking deal, United are now exploring a move for Watkins.

According to Sky Sports News: “Manchester United have held initial talks with Aston Villa over Ollie Watkins, amid Villa’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

“Villa do not want to lose Watkins and are understood to value him in the region of £60m, but interest in the England No.9 is thought to be intensifying.

“Villa, meanwhile, are keen on Garnacho, a player United want to sell, but they are understood to be unable to meet their current asking price to buy him outright.

“Garnacho’s preference is to remain in the Premier League and play in the Champions League, but no such move has yet materialised despite some interest from Chelsea.

“Any potential deals for the two players would be separate, but the sale of a player for Villa could potentially help them to afford Garnacho.”

Man Utd weighing up Aston Villa, Chelsea strikers

United’s hunt for a new striker seems to have led them to Sesko, Jackson, and Watkins as their most serious options.

None of the trio will be cheap, and more player sales may be required before Amorim can bring in a new front man.

One of the United stars who will be sold this summer is Garnacho, and as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Villa have the 21-year-old winger on their radar.

United and Villa could therefore agree on deals that help to fund moves for Watkins and Garnacho, respectively.

However, as TEAMtalk insider Fletcher revealed on July 22, a ‘separate’ swap deal for Chelsea striker Jackson, involving Garnacho, is also a possibility.

United and Chelsea value Garnacho and Jackson at around £60million, and that opens up the strong possibility of a deal being struck.

Amorim must decide on whether to sign Watkins or Jackson if United do intend to use Garnacho as a bargaining chip, as they obviously can’t sell him to both Villa and Chelsea.

Watkins, 29, notched 16 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last term, and it remains to be seen whether Villa can be convinced to part ways with him, but talks with United are underway.

