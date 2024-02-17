Man Utd ‘intensively’ analysing Bundesliga striker who’s now overtaken Arsenal target on Ten Hag shortlist

More details are emerging about just how serious Manchester United are about trying to bring Mathys Tel to the Premier League from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

On Friday, it was revealed by Sky Sports Germany expert Florian Plettenberg that Man Utd are interested in Tel and have already made contact to register their interest with his entourage, as they aim to bring in another striker to rotate with Rasmus Hojlund.

Now, Plettenberg has added to his initial reveal to explain that Man Utd have been ‘intensively’ analysing Tel over the past few weeks.

And although he is yet to score in 2024, Tel has risen up Man Utd’s shortlist, to the extent that their interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is said to have ‘diminished’.

Man Utd are not out of the Zirkzee race altogether, but reports in Italy have recently suggested Arsenal are more interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Perhaps with that in mind, Man Utd are looking into Tel as a target they could make a move for in the summer.

For now, the Frenchman is focusing on Bayern, with whom he still has a contract until 2027, but it is believed he would consider his future if he sensed his current club weren’t counting on him for the long-term.

Bayern bought Tel from Rennes in 2022 and have since given him 55 appearances, from which he has scored 12 goals.

Where would Tel fit in at Man Utd?

While Man Utd have him in mind as a potential understudy to Hojlund, who is starting to find some form after initially struggling to adapt since his summer arrival from Atalanta, Tel has actually made more appearances on the wing for Bayern this season.

A certain Harry Kane stands in his way at centre-forward, meaning only three of Tel’s 27 appearances this term have come as an out-and-out striker.

In contrast, during his debut season in German football, Tel played 28 times and he was a centre-forward for at least 20 of those appearances.

It is perhaps his versatility that might make him more of a priority for Man Utd than Zirkzee, especially now that Hojlund is settling into Erik ten Hag’s system.

Ten Hag would presumably have Tel in mind as someone who can replace Anthony Martial, who is destined to leave Man Utd on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Martial’s main role under Ten Hag, prior to his current injury, was as a centre-forward, but under previous managers he also operated from the wing sometimes.

Therefore, in theory, Tel could take over in the roles Martial can cover. In that case, Man Utd would be hoping he would turn out to be better at fulfilling his potential than his compatriot.

