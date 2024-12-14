Man Utd interest in Brazil int’l confirmed, with veteran’s January sale to pave the way

Manchester United are prepared to sell a senior star in January to free up room and funds for the signing of a Brazil international midfielder, according to reports.

Major changes are on the horizon for Man Utd’s underperforming squad. A major rebuild has been approved, with Ruben Amorim given license to reshape the squad in his image.

But with the new boss working within tighter budgets than previous managers, United will be reliant on player sales to enhance their spending power.

Marcus Rashford is the headline-grabbing name from those who the club are willing to offload. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are all circling, though it’s widely acknowledged a sale in the summer is far likelier than a sale in January.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, one player who could be turfed out next month is veteran midfielder, Christian Eriksen.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract and as such, the January window represents United’s final chance to collect a fee.

The Red Devils won’t be able to command a big sum given the player’s age and contract status. Nonetheless, every little helps and getting the Dane’s £150,000-a-week wages off the books is not insignificant.

Taking to X, Plettenberg not only stated Man Utd are ready to sell Eriksen in January, but revealed who could take his place.

Plettenberg wrote: “Manchester United would be willing to sell Christian Eriksen as early as the winter if a suitable offer comes in!”

In a subsequent update, the reporter quote tweeted a prior update about Man Utd’s interest in Ederson Silva with a tick emoji, thus conforming the club’s interest in the Brazil international is genuine.

Man Utd chasing Ederson Silva

Ederson, 25, plays for Serie A side Atalanta as a central midfielder. He’s a guaranteed starter for Gian Piero Gasperini and was essential in Atalanta delivering their first ever European trophy when winning the Europa League last season.

Ederson has made two appearances for Brazil after making his debut earlier in 2024. He was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, with Liverpool and Man Utd both frequently mentioned.

The Red Devils ultimately put their faith in Manuel Ugarte instead, though with Eriksen on the way out and Casemiro a spent force, another addition is required at Old Trafford.

Clouding the situation for Man Utd is confirmed interest in Ederson from near neighbours Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side will spend heavily in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. A central midfielder to offset Rodri’s season-ending ACL injury is priority number one.

Ederson is a player City are taking a close look at and unlike Man Utd, they have readily available cash to splash.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively told TEAMtalk on November 27 that both Manchester clubs had spoken to the player’s camp to sound out a move.

We understand Atalanta could be open to a mid-season, though only if a ‘monster’ bid is tabled. It’s believed Atalanta view €60m (£50m, $63m) as the type of sum required before they’ll greenlight a sale.

Latest Man Utd news – Tempting bid tabled / Why Rashford AND Fernandes must leave

In other news, reports in Spain state Man Utd have tabled an ‘impossible to refuse’ bid for Girona left-back, Miguel Gutierrez.

That comes after TEAMtalk were told United’s interest in the Spanish defender is genuine and Girona had greenlit Gutierrez’s exit.

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher has outlined why Man Utd must sell Rashford AND club captain Bruno Fernandes if they’re serious about their rebuild.

Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph: “Amorim has taken over an underperforming squad on high wages, and it needs trimming to enable him to invest in the players he need.

“Given how many signings have dropped in value since joining United, it does not surprise me that big names such as Marcus Rashford are being linked with a move.

“United should sell him as he is not delivering value for his lucrative contract. Eleven goals in his 48 league appearances over the past 18 months is not good enough.

“There has been too much of a pantomime around Rashford for the last few seasons, the promise he showed when breaking into the side not realised. He is 27 now and should be in his prime.

“In a front three, Rashford is the third attacker. United will never win the Premier League or Champions League if he is leading the line.”

Carragher’s convincing explanation for why Fernandes must depart too can be read here.

