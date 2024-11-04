Manchester United hold genuine interest in Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda and Ruben Amorim is keen to bring him to Old Trafford, but Manchester City could scupper his plans.

The teenager is considered to be one of Sporting’s hottest prospects and has broken into the first team this season, catching the attention of Man Utd, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Scouts from the Red Devils were in attendance to watch Quenda in Sporting’s recent games against Famalicao, when he scored, and Sturm Graz, although he only played six minutes.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool and Juventus are keen on signing Quenda as they view him as a player who could become a superstar in the future.

Man City are described as ‘very interested’ by sources, so they are certainly a club to keep an eye on in the race for his signature.

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Quenda is still only 17 and therefore, suitors will have to wait until April to sign him, so the earliest opportunity to bring him in will be the summer transfer window.

The winger also has a €100m (£84m / $104m) release clause in his contract which is considered too high and Sporting are very reluctant to allow him to leave.

Man City ‘very interested’ in Quenda – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Sporting are not willing to accept anything less than Quenda’s €100m release clause, pricing the likes of Man Utd and Man City out of a move for now.

However, we understand that the situation could change at the end of the season and the chances of the youngster joining a Premier League side could increase.

Man City are the club showing the most concrete interest in Quenda to date, but the race for the winger is still in its early stages and Man Utd are big admirers. The appointment of Amorim at Old Trafford could also change things.

As previously reported, the Red Devils’ hierarchy have deemed Antony surplus to requirements, as has Amorim, so a replacement will have to be signed for the Brazilian and Quenda is on their radar.

Quenda is still just a youngster though and lacks experience at a high level, so continuing at Sporting for now is probably the best thing for his development.

Ruben Amorim transfer plans revealed

Amorim, who is set to take charge of Man Utd after this month’s international break, has already begun discussing potential transfer targets with the Man Utd board.

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Amorim is keen to bring three Sporting CP players, other than Quenda, with him to Old Trafford.

The trio are Marcus Edwards, Pedro ‘Pote’ Goncalves and Goncalo Inacio. Edwards is viewed as a potential replacement for Antony, while it is accepted that Goncalves will be difficult to sign as Sporting view him as a vital player and will demand a big fee for his services.

Inacio, on the other hand, has a €60m (£51m / $64.8m) release clause in his contract, which Sporting will demand in full. Liverpool are also interested in the 23-year-old, who is considered one of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

TEAMtalk understands that Amorim has told the Man Utd board of four Red Devils players that ‘don’t interest him’ and he is willing to sell in January.

They are Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Antony and Casemiro. Eriksen and Lindelof will be difficult to sell, however, as they are out of contract next summer and their suitors will likely wait to snap them up on free transfers.

Sources say that Man Utd will consider bids in the region of £25m for Antony and Casemiro, with the club’s board in agreement that their wages of £200,000 and £350,000 per week respectively do not reflect their performances on the pitch.

IN FOCUS: Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footed right-winger showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”

The forward – who can also play as a wing-back – has since made two appearances for Portugal’s Under-21s and registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Andorra.

