Manchester United’s interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham remains ‘very high’, per reports, but they face serious competition for the youngster, who could be an expensive signing.

The Red Devils kept their dream of winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League alive after dramatically beating Lyon on Thursday night.

Ruben Amorim knows that he needs to strengthen in multiple areas. However, the level of business Man Utd can do will depend on outgoings due to their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation.

According to UtdDistrict, Man Utd’s interest in Bellingham is still ‘very high’ after keeping close tabs on his performances over the past few months.

The report claims that the talented 19-year-old has “continued to impress the club’s recruitment staff, now led by Man Utd’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell. Man Utd are looking to improve both in the defensive midfield and attacking midfield departments.”

The Red Devils are “likely to activate their summer transfer plan for the player”, who can play in a number six, eight, or 10 role.

It’s suggested that a deal could be struck for less than £30m this summer, although Sunderland will be in a stronger position to keep Bellingham if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Man City pursue ‘perfect replacement’ for 365-game star in move which will stun Man Utd

Man Utd among four Prem clubs keen on Bellingham – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed Man Utd’s interest in Bellingham in July last year, and several other clubs have joined the race since.

In an update last month, Fletcher reported that Nottingham Forest are also keen on Bellingham, with both them and Man Utd sending scouts to watch him in action regularly.

The Red Devils missed out on Bellingham’s brother, Jude, back in 2020, when he opted to sign for Borussia Dortmund instead. Sources state that they don’t want to make the same mistake again with Jobe.

Along with Man Utd and Forest, TEAMtalk understands that Brighton and Brentford are all watching Bellingham with interest. The Premier League quartet would be keen to discuss a transfer should Sunderland fail to achieve promotion.

For now, Bellingham is focused on finishing the season strongly and helping them return to the top flight, with qualification for the play-offs already confirmed.

However, sources state that it will be difficult for Sunderland to keep hold of the teenager if they fail to secure Premier League football for next season.

Along with Bellingham, Man Utd are also interested in Sunderland’s 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg, so a double raid on the Black Cats is a possibility.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd interested in signing dynamic Prem forward, but Newcastle pose threat

Latest Man Utd news: Onana price tag / Aston Villa swap deal?

🔴 Andre Onana available for stunningly low fee as Man Utd name price

🔴 Man Utd want Aston Villa ace in blockbuster Rashford swap

🔴 ‘Outstanding’ Arsenal ace would rather play for Man Utd, suggests Ferdinand

🔴 Man Utd plotting ELITE forward signing to send shockwaves through rivals

Man Utd quiz: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-2024