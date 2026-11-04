Man Utd prep January loan bid for England int’l striker – NOT Calvert-Lewin

Multiple sources have confirmed Manchester United are sizing up an England international striker in January, and the latest report claims a loan bid is most likely.

Man Utd are painfully short in a handful of areas right now. At left-back, Luke Shaw is the only senior and recognised option in the squad, with Patrick Dorgu now internally viewed as more of a winger.

In the striker position, Benjamin Sesko is first choice when fully fit. However, a persistent shin injury continues to plague the Slovenian, and United have chosen to shut Sesko down until such time as the problem is completely resolved.

As such, Sesko is unlikely to play again in 2026, while his primary back-up, Joshua Zirkzee, is often overlooked in favour of makeshift strikers like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

It’s a situation that has prompted Man Utd to begin exploring the transfer market for fresh blood up front.

The Athletic recently confirmed Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in their sights. Man Utd aim to sign an experienced option who ideally, boasts plenty of Premier League know-how too.

But with Calvert-Lewin expected to pen fresh terms at Elland Road, the Red Devils must look elsewhere.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is admired, though recent reports from CaughtOffside and Football Insider have talked up a move for Ivan Toney.

The former Brentford frontman now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli where he operates at just under a goal every game.

30-year-old Toney is reportedly open to returning to the Premier League in January, but the costs involved – both regarding wages and the transfer fee – must be considered.

Man Utd prioritise loan approach for Ivan Toney

Accordingly, a fresh update from FI states Man Utd plan to make a loan approach if they do push the button on attempting to sign the 10-cap England international mid-season.

They stated: ‘Manchester United are more likely to sign Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney on loan in January rather than on a permanent deal.’

The report added: ‘Toney is on a “very lucrative” contract in Saudi Arabia, and Al Ahli are also under no financial pressure to sell their star man.

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‘Sources say that United are likely to line up a potential loan move as a result, rather than committing to take on the entirety of the frontman’s wages.’

Toney was described as a ‘genuine top-level finisher inside the box’ in the piece, and during the 2022/23 campaign at Brentford, he bagged 20 goals in the Premier League. Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane notched more.