Manchester United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic in January but will face competition from Brighton and Napoli for his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 22-year-old defender has been in excellent form for Salzburg in recent months and a number of top clubs are understood to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Man Utd have new signing Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as options at right-back but sources suggest that they want to bring in more competition for the duo.

We understand that Man Utd and Brighton hold an interest in Dedic. The Bosnian international can play in any position across the back line, which is appealing to the Premier League duo.

However, Napoli are also very keen on signing Dedic and are considered the best-positioned team in the race for his signature, at this stage.

During the current international break, representatives of the Italian club will meet with Dedic’s entourage to gauge his interest in a move and how much it will cost to sign him.

Dedic is under contract with Salzburg until 2027 and therefore they are in a strong negotiating position. The Austrian club are set to demand around €28m (£23.4m / £30.6m) for his sale in January.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has just stepped into a new role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer and therefore, he could have some say in a potential January move for Dedic.

Man Utd eye versatile Salzburg star – sources

Mazraoui has arguably been the best performer of Man Utd’s new signings so far this summer, but sources have consistently told us that Man Utd could sign another new right-back if the correct opportunity arises.

But the fact that Dedic can play as a right-back, centre-back or left-back is also a big reason why the Red Devils have registered an interest in him.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, signing a new left-back is one of Man Utd’s top priorities and sporting director Dan Ashworth already has a shortlist of targets.

Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell, who is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, is Man Utd’s top target for the position. He isn’t in Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge and is therefore likely to leave the Blues in January.

Dedic is another option and even though his best position is at right-back, the Salzburg captain has shown time and again that he can perform well at left-back.

Man Utd intensify manager hunt

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s main focus at the moment is on their manager situation and whether Erik ten Hag will be relieved of his duties.

As previously revealed, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mind is already made up and he is ready to sack the Dutchman, but will only pull the trigger once the Red Devils have found the perfect replacement.

We understand that former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is at the top of Man Utd’s managerial shortlist, as things stand.

Man Utd held talks with the German coach over the summer but he snubbed the potential switch to Old Trafford as he wanted to take a break from football after leaving Bayern.

Tuchel is now ready to return to management and Man Utd could hold talks with him again soon, but negotiations with him will not be straightforward.

Tuchel wants guarantees that he will be given money to spend on his top targets in January and next summer – something the Red Devils’ chiefs are reluctant to sign off on.

Massimiliano Allegri, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Eddie Howe have also been discussed by the Red Devils hierarchy, while Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to take temporary charge should Ten Hag get the sack.

IN FOCUS: Who is Amar Dedic?

Born in Austria in August 2002, Dedic came through the academy at Sturm Graz before joining Red Bull Salzburg at the age of 13.

He gained experience at Liefering and also had a loan spell at Wolfsberger AC before breaking into the Salzburg first team ahead of the 2022/23 season.

He helped the club win the Austrian Bundesliga in his breakthrough season and also impressed against Chelsea and AC Milan in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old is a right back by trade but has played plenty of games at left back and can even fill in at centre back.

He is blessed with excellent pace and is an attack-minded full-back as he has registered eight goals and 12 assists in 85 appearances for the club.

Dedic is comfortable on the ball and can invert into central areas, but he also enjoys the defensive part of the game and makes a lot of tackles.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international – who has 15 caps – is a vice-captain for Red Bull Salzburg and has captained the club on 21 occasions.

“He is 100 per cent professional,” Sturm Graz coach Samir Muratovic said. “He’s not afraid. He plays as if he has 3,000 tough games in his legs. Incredible confidence.

“Because of that diligence, he also reminds me of [former Bayern Munich and Juventus midfielder] Hasan Salihamidzic, who earned everything through hard work.”

