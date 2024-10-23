Man Utd January transfer already crumbling amid concerning issue; two Prem alternatives now in play

The proposed return of Antony to Ajax is already in serious doubt thanks to an apparent major issue with the player, though Manchester United could now offload the winger to one of two Premier League sides instead, according to reports.

Antony, 24, has not come close to justifying his mammoth £86m (including add-ons) price tag since joining Man Utd in 2022. Accordingly, numerous reports as well as our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed Antony has the green light to leave in January.

Man Utd would be open to a permanent sale and have stuck a £40m price tag on the Brazilian. However, there is an acknowledgement that a loan exit is perhaps the likeliest outcome for the winter window.

Such a move would provide Antony with an opportunity to rediscover his form as well as putting the winger in the shop window ahead of a summer sale.

A return to former club Ajax has been touted, though per the latest from De Telegraaf, that route may have already closed.

They state Ajax harbour concerns about Antony’s ‘mindset’ amid his alarming struggles at Old Trafford. Ajax have no doubts about the player’s quality and ability to make an impact in the Eredivisie, though they do have concerns over whether he’ll be irreversibly affected by his woeful spell in England.

With a second stint at Ajax now under a dark cloud, Man Utd may have to look within the Premier League to find a trading partner. Newcastle and Crystal Palace are said to be eyeing up a mid-season deal.

Antony unsuited to Premier League football?

Antony has returned figures of just 12 goals and five assists in 86 matches for the Red Devils. He’s been an unused substitute in eight out of 12 matches this term and his only start came in the EFL Cup against League One side Barnsley.

With the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo both on the rise and favoured by Erik ten Hag, Antony’s career in England has reached a crossroads.

Joining Newcastle or Palace on loan could be the change of scenery Antony needs ahead of re-launching his career. But according to former United defender, Paul Parker, Antony may simply be unsuited to English football.

“I don’t see Newcastle or Palace being interested in him unless they’re going to virtually be given him by United,” Parker said. “They may see value in that. I just don’t want to see him turn out like [Donny] van de Beek.

“It would be best for him to go back home, and his home is Ajax. That’s where he had a lot of success and where his name was made. I’m not seeing Newcastle, and Palace financially doesn’t work.”

Parker is adamant Antony doesn’t have the physique to shine in the Premier League, adding: “I just don’t think he’s good enough. He hasn’t got the physicality, and it’s less to do with muscle and size and more to do with presence and strength comes from within, but he doesn’t play that way.”

