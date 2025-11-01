Man Utd make huge January transfer decision that could anger £81.5m duo – sources

Manchester United will consider adopting a no-loan policy in the upcoming January transfer window, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The club’s current stance is to retain fringe players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee for the remainder of the season, rather than sending them out on temporary deals. Sources inside Old Trafford also suggest there is little enthusiasm for bringing in players on short-term loans.

Any incoming deal would need to be for a player viewed as a high-impact addition – someone capable of making an immediate difference.

The prevailing feeling within the club is that future signings should fit into the long-term vision of the project, rather than serving as short-term fixes.

United’s main focus will be on a midfielder and we highlighted on Friday how the club are already having to think about the fact their key Premier League targets are going to be difficult to sign.

The Reds also have some considerations around a wing-back – and could look to sign a forward if Zirkzee leaves.

The line of thinking on that front is that it will take a permanent offer to allow him to exit, rather than a loan.

West Ham have shown genuine interest in Zirkzee, while they are still also looking at other options.

If an exit was to happen, Manchester United may look for a new No.9 option – and sources admit that could be the one position that tests their stance on not signing players on loan.

Zirkzee joined United from Bologna for £36.5million in July 2024 but has failed to live up to expectations. The Dutchman has played just five times this season, with Ruben Amorim preferring to use the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in attack.

Zirkzee had been hoping to leave United on loan to boost his hopes of appearing for the Netherlands at the World Cup, but Ineos’ stance could put that dream in jeopardy.

Mainoo, who has reportedly been given a £45m price tag, is in a similar situation. He wants to get his development back on track by playing regularly.

Amorim would rather select Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield, but United officials still do not want to see Mainoo starring for another club on loan.

READ NEXT 💫 Chelsea join Man Utd in race for ‘standout’ winger who’s his country’s ‘biggest talent’

Man Utd news: Romano confirms offer; surprise alternative

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United were hoping to sign Conor Gallagher on loan in the summer.

Amorim’s side remain keen to strike a deal for Gallagher in January, though the stats suggest it is the wrong move.

Instead, a report has claimed United could enter talks for a Chelsea midfielder.

QUIZ: Biggest sale per year (2015-2024)