A decision has been reached on the future of Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee

A top source has conclusively revealed what will happen with Manchester United and struggling striker Joshua Zirkzee in January amid speculation a loan exit is on the cards.

Zirkzee cost £36.5m to sign from Bologna, though has struggled to make any meaningful level of impact in the very early stages of his Man Utd career.

His slow start and falling behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order have prompted talk of a premature return to Serie A.

Zirkzee earned his move to Old Trafford on the back of a stellar spell with Bologna. Thiago Motta was his manager at the time and with Motta now in charge at Juventus, a reunion in Turin via the loan route has been touted.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Zirkzee to Juventus is a non-starter. In fact, Zirkzee leaving Man Utd in any guise in the winter window has no legs, with both United and their striker determined to continue their relationship.

“Confirmed once again that a departure of Joshua Zirkzee is absolutely not an option,” wrote Plettenberg.

“Manchester United want to keep him. 23-year-old striker is also determined to stay and prove himself. Contract valid until 2029 plus 1.”

Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Joshua Zirkzee future

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also weighed in on what the future holds for Zirkzee.

Like Plettenberg, Romano has insisted a parting of the ways in January is not on the agenda.

“Joshua Zirkzee was very happy in Italy, Zirkzee did fantastic in Italy, but he strongly wanted to go to Manchester United,” declared Romano via his YouTube channel.

“Zirkzee decided to go to Man Utd, it was three months ago… so to think that Zirkzee is already planning to leave the club and try something different, this is something that Zirkzee is not doing. He is fully focused on Man Utd.”

Romano went on to conclude Zirkzee is taking time to adapt to the tougher Premier League, though doubled down on the belief Zirkzee will NOT ask to leave.

“This is something that Zirkzee is not doing,” added Romano. “Complete and full focus on Manchester United.”

Crucially for the player, Romano also noted Man Utd are prepared to wait for Zirkzee to prove his worth and won’t rush into any snap judgements about his slow start thus far.

Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd stats so far this season

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut.

But he’s been unable to build on that start, and has failed to find the net in any of his 12 appearances that have followed.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style and likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players that are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.

Assessment by Nathan Egerton