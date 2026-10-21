Man Utd set to make January transfer U-turn as insiders ‘fear’ vital star will be out for FOUR MONTHS

Manchester United are set to make a transfer U-turn after it emerged that Benjamin Sesko now faces being out of action for four months.

Since joining Man Utd from RB Leipzig for around £74m in the summer 2025 transfer window, Sesko has been gradually improving, but he has been dealing with injuries.

Sesko has been trying to shake off a shin injury for several months, but this same issue has kept him out since mid-September.

So far this season, Sesko has yet to start in the Premier League and has only made four substitute appearances, but he could be out of action for a while yet.

This is because a report from The Sun claims Sesko has ‘suffered a setback’ during his rehabilitation; there are internal ‘fears’ that he could be out until the New Year.

Sesko is said to have ‘undergone thorough checks’ and ‘well-placed sources say United are concerned that he faces a spell of up to four months out’, with the club ‘braced’ for him to be out until February at the latest.

Benjamin Sesko to spark Manchester United transfer U-turn

The report adds that Sesko’s injury ‘could force United into a move for a striker in the winter transfer window’, with the signing of a new forward currently ‘under consideration’ at Old Trafford.

Before this news emerged, another reporter claimed Man Utd’s ‘priority’ is to strengthen their defence in the winter transfer window, but Sesko’s injury setback will surely lead to a U-turn with multiple additions in January.

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Man Utd have been linked with a host of potential new strikers, and we reported on Tuesday that they remain keen on signing Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has entered the final year of his contract.

There is yet to be an official update on a setback for Sesko, but head coach Michael Carrick said on Tuesday that there should be clarification by the end of this week.

Carrick said: “We are hoping soon that we will have a clear picture.

“I am not trying to delay it.

“Hopefully next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow but by the end of the week we will have something a bit clearer.

“There is a bit of work going on at the moment so we will see what comes out of that.”

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