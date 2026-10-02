Man Utd: Jean-Philippe Mateta decision reached with 2027 move now guaranteed

A final decision has been made on the future of Crystal Palace striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and it’s highly relevant to Manchester United.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news on September 29 of Man Utd looking to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils originally wanted to add an experienced frontman, ideally one with Premier League experience, to their ranks in the summer.

But with the midfield revamp taking priority and difficulties in shifting Joshua Zirkzee, the decision was made to hold off for the time being.

However, Man Utd fans might not have long to wait before their side signs a new No 9, with Mateta now a genuine contender to join the club mid-season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta definitely leaving Crystal Palace in 2027

The latest from Football Insider states a ‘final decision’ has been made – Mateta will leave Selhurst Park in 2027.

The France international’s contract expires at the end of the season and with the player angling for an exit for several years now, there’ll be no new deal.

The only question is whether Palace sell in January and collect a fee, or keep Mateta for the full season before losing him for nothing next summer.

FI’s reporter, Pete O’Rourke, stated on Mateta: “His future is pretty much certain at Palace right now, he’s in the final year of his contract and we do expect him to leave Palace.

“The question is about whether that’s in January or next summer when his contract expires, that’s the decision Crystal Palace have to make.

“He obviously came very close to leaving last January when that move to Milan was agreed, but it eventually fell through after a medical.

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“There are a number of clubs looking at Mateta, so a lot will depend on what Palace want to do and whether they see January as their last chance to cash in on him.

“But Palace are resigned to losing him at some point in the near future, it’s just about whether it happens in January or let him leave when his contract expires in the summer.”

Our inside man Bailey has been told that if Man Utd get their way, it’ll be the former option, with a January arrival to coincide with a belated exit for Zirkzee.

Man Utd director, Jason Wilcox, is known to be a particularly keen admirer of Mateta who has 42 Premier League goals over the past three seasons.

United want a similar profile of player to Sesko, but one who is more experienced, and Mateta ticks those boxes.