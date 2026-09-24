JJ Gabriel: How Man Utd plan to convince starlet to SNUB Barcelona in stunning twist

Manchester United are plotting “behind the scenes” to convince JJ Gabriel to stay, with the Red Devils possessing one more trick up their sleeve, according to reports.

The Red Devils have one of the hottest prospects in world football on their hands in Gabriel with the 15-year-old – who turns 16 next month – talked about as one of the best academy products Man Utd have ever seen.

Gabriel scored a hat-trick in just one half of football as he put his name up in lights during his UEFA Youth League debut against FC Sabah Under-19s.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in August that United had concerns over their ability to keep hold of Gabriel and those concerns have now played out, with the teenager informing United that he wants to leave and formally submitting a letter of de-registration, which is a request to be released from his current agreement.

The Daily Telegraph were the first to confirm the latest news that Gabriel ‘has unexpectedly asked to quit’ at Man Utd as he looks for a better pathway at another club.

The report added: ‘In a move that has shocked United and is almost unprecedented, Gabriel – whose full name is Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel – has sent formal notice that he wishes to cancel his registration at the club with immediate effect to become a free agent.

‘It is understood that Gabriel is not in line to join another club immediately, but has decided he wants to leave United – the club he has played for since the age of 11.’

Barcelona have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners to land Gabriel, with our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealing last week that talks between the Catalan giants and the Man Utd youngster have been ‘positive’.

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And now former Everton chief executive, Keith Wyness, has revealed that Man Utd still have the option of “dangling” a professional contract offer in front of the 15-year-old.

Wyness told Football Insider: “What can United do? Well, they’ve got to try and resolve the situation quickly, which is the key thing, and all they can do is try and show him that there is a pathway.

“The current pathway, they’re obviously not happy with, and they’ve got to now offer some sort of pre-contract that he would get on his 17th birthday, when he can sign his first professional contract. They’ve got to dangle that in front of him.

“I’m sure all those things are going on behind the scenes. United have got the player right now, so they’ve got a chance to try and open up that discussion.

“But it’s going to take some quick moves. And are you prepared to put a pre-contract on the table at a 15-year-old who may be going through growth spurts or all sorts of other issues?”

Gabriel has been given ‘special treatment’ by Man Utd – Rooney

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney was not too surprised to see the news about Gabriel with rumours for years that he has been dreaming of a move to Spain.

Rooney said on the latest episode of Stick to United: “I’ve seen JJ grow up, he’s been in Kai’s [Rooney’s son] team throughout the years growing up and I think anyone close to it knew that was coming.

“In fairness to Manchester United, they’ve done everything, they’ve done absolutely everything to keep him at the club.

“I think it’s been known and there’s been a desire to go and play probably in Spain, I think. I might be wrong but this is what you’ve heard over the years.

“The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special talent and I know, I recognise, I understand that because I was that player at Everton.

“I was getting that treatment at Everton where you’re getting a bit more, parents get given stuff, you get that special treatment more than the other players are getting which, as a club, you need to do to try and keep these better players.

“It’s just disappointing, of course, because he’s such a top player and he’s a lovely kid so yeah, you never know whether it’s gone too far and whether there is a chance for him to stay.

“But I think everyone close to it has probably known that was going to come.”

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He added: “I think there has been that hunger, that desire to play in Spain if I’m being honest.

“I might be wrong here but this is my opinion from being around it, seeing him play and things I’ve heard at the training ground.”

Man Utd legend Rooney continued: “To be honest, I’m not sure he’s a Manchester United fan.

“Since he’s been about 12 or 13, there has been talk of him going to play in Spain so I think anyone who has been around it, this is not a surprise at all that this has happened.

“It’s a shame because he’s such a good talent, a good player, there’s a lot of excitement around the club.

“But what I do know is there’s any young players in there who want to play for the club and regardless of age, if you don’t want to be at the club then I don’t think you should be keeping players who don’t want to be there.

“I think that sends the wrong message to the players at the club who do want to be there.”